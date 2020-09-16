SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye to Miss 'A Few Weeks', per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are coming off a bitter loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Falling 16-14, what fueled the disappointment was the injury added to the insult of coming up short. 

The Broncos entered the season-opener with two Pro Bowlers missing from the starting lineup and exited with two more on the training table. One of them, No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye. 

Bouye exited Week 1's action in the second quarter after diving to disrupt a Ryan Tannehill pass to Corey Davis. Bouye landed awkwardly and forcefully on his right shoulder, apparently hyper-extending it.

We learned after the game from KUSA's Mike Klis that Bouye dislocated his shoulder and that trainers popped it back in. However, there was some optimism that with a little rest, he could potentially be available for Week 2's road tilt vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

On Wednesday morning, though, those hopes were dashed as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that while Bouye won't need surgery, he's going to miss some time. 

"Broncos CB AJ Bouye’s dislocated shoulder underwent tests yesterday, and source said no surgery is planned. It’s on to rehab, and Bouye should be out just a few weeks. That likely means he’s headed to Injured Reserve, from which he can return after just three weeks," Rapoport tweeted.

It's a shame and somewhat alarming considering the relative youth and inexperience in the Broncos' cornerback room and also because Bouye came with no small measure of injury concerns when Denver acquired him via trade from Jacksonville. He lasted exactly 28 snaps before suffered an injury that will cost him time. 

It's all the more frustrating because of how well Bouye was playing before he got hurt. He broke up a pass and had his side of the field locked down. That changed in the second half when Tannehill really started moving the ball through the air via the play-action game. 

Bouye's exit saw two rookies elevated in playing time — Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey — both of whom mostly held their own. The Broncos would relinquish 247 passing yards to the Titans. 

Having to rely on two rookies to play next to Bryce Callahan is, let's just say, less than ideal. Even as encouraging as Bassey and Ojemudia were. 

It's almost a given that De'Vante Bausby will be called up from the practice squad. Hopefully, the Broncos get Bouye back sooner than later. 

