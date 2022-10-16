The injury bug has decimated the Denver Broncos. This team has a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars currently on injured reserve.

Ouch.

The only silver lining is that the 2-3 Broncos last played a game on October 6. Denver's Week 6 road tilt at the Los Angeles Chargers gave the team 10 full days in between games — 11 days, depending on how you want to count it.

Here's to hoping it bought the Broncos a window to breathe and lick their wounds, to say nothing of the opportunity to self-scout and figure out the issues plaguing the offense. How is Denver's injury report shaping up on the heels of this 'mini-bye?'

The Broncos and Chargers released their final injury reports for Week 6 on Saturday.

Broncos

Out

Josey Jewell | LB (knee)

Caden Sterns | S (hip)

Questionable

Jonathon Cooper | OLB (hamstring)

Melvin Gordon | RB (neck/ribs)

Damarri Mathis | CB (knee

Quinn Meinerz | OG (hamstring)

Dalton Risner | OG (back)

Eric Saubert | TE (thigh)

Billy Turner | OL (knee)

Full Go

Mike Boone | RB (foot)

Baron Browning | OLB (wrist)

P.J. Locke | S (concussion)

Latavius Murray | RB (wrist)

Aaron Patrick | OLB (concussion)

Darius Phillips | CB (hamstring)

Mike Purcell | DL (ankle)

K'Waun Williams | CB (wrist/elbow)

Russell Wilson | QB (right shoulder)

Analysis: Combined with a platelet-rich plasma injection, the R and R seems to have done Wilson wonders as he was a full participant in the final two days of practice. The newcomer, Murray, is good to go after nursing a wrist injury, so that'll give the Broncos' offense an additional playmaker on Monday night.

Keep an eye on Meinerz, as he's missed the past four games with a severe hamstring injury suffered in the season opener. He dressed for Week 3 but didn't play. The Broncos have been very careful with Meinerz's injury, as well as the recovery and rehabilitation of Turner, the latter of whom is yet to take a snap in what amounts to his second stint as a Bronco.

The Meinerz injury could become critical if Risner's back issue prevents him from playing. I'd be surprised if Risner doesn't play, even though he's listed as questionable. He hasn't been a very good player lately, but he's reliable from an availability standpoint.

Browning's availability is a welcome development, considering how good he looked in Week 5 in relief of Randy Gregory. Cooper is questionable, so the Broncos will need as many edge-rushing bodies as possible to harass Justin Herbert.

Lastly, the Broncos' defense will be without its quarterback in the middle, as Jewell has been ruled out. Injuries have really derailed his 2022 campaign, after he missed most of last season with a torn pec.

Sterns being ruled out is a near-guarantee that Justin Simmons will be returning to the field after the Broncos activated him off IR to practice earlier this week.

Chargers

Doubtful

Keenan Allen | WR (hamstring)

Questionable

Trey Pipkins III | OT (knee)

Full Go

Dustin Hopkins | K (quad)

Justin Herbert | QB (ribs)

Zion Johnson | OG (ankle)

Joshua Palmer | WR (ankle/knee)

Kyle Van Noy | LB (back)

Corey Linsley | C (illness)

Analysis: It's not looking good for Allen, but Herbert will, of course, play. The Broncos will take any advantage they can get going against the Chargers' talented quarterback.

