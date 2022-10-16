Skip to main content

Broncos Rule Out Multiple Starters for Week 6 at Chargers

The Denver Broncos are still the walking wounded.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The injury bug has decimated the Denver Broncos. This team has a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars currently on injured reserve. 

Ouch. 

The only silver lining is that the 2-3 Broncos last played a game on October 6. Denver's Week 6 road tilt at the Los Angeles Chargers gave the team 10 full days in between games — 11 days, depending on how you want to count it. 

Here's to hoping it bought the Broncos a window to breathe and lick their wounds, to say nothing of the opportunity to self-scout and figure out the issues plaguing the offense. How is Denver's injury report shaping up on the heels of this 'mini-bye?' 

The Broncos and Chargers released their final injury reports for Week 6 on Saturday. 

Broncos

Out

  • Josey Jewell | LB (knee)
  • Caden Sterns | S (hip)

Questionable 

  • Jonathon Cooper | OLB (hamstring)
  • Melvin Gordon | RB (neck/ribs)
  • Damarri Mathis | CB (knee
  • Quinn Meinerz | OG (hamstring)
  • Dalton Risner | OG (back)
  • Eric Saubert | TE (thigh)
  • Billy Turner | OL (knee)

Full Go

  • Mike Boone | RB (foot)
  • Baron Browning | OLB (wrist)
  • P.J. Locke | S (concussion)
  • Latavius Murray | RB (wrist)
  • Aaron Patrick | OLB (concussion)
  • Darius Phillips | CB (hamstring)
  • Mike Purcell | DL (ankle)
  • K'Waun Williams | CB (wrist/elbow)
  • Russell Wilson | QB (right shoulder)

Analysis: Combined with a platelet-rich plasma injection, the R and R seems to have done Wilson wonders as he was a full participant in the final two days of practice. The newcomer, Murray, is good to go after nursing a wrist injury, so that'll give the Broncos' offense an additional playmaker on Monday night. 

Keep an eye on Meinerz, as he's missed the past four games with a severe hamstring injury suffered in the season opener. He dressed for Week 3 but didn't play. The Broncos have been very careful with Meinerz's injury, as well as the recovery and rehabilitation of Turner, the latter of whom is yet to take a snap in what amounts to his second stint as a Bronco. 

The Meinerz injury could become critical if Risner's back issue prevents him from playing. I'd be surprised if Risner doesn't play, even though he's listed as questionable. He hasn't been a very good player lately, but he's reliable from an availability standpoint. 

Browning's availability is a welcome development, considering how good he looked in Week 5 in relief of Randy Gregory. Cooper is questionable, so the Broncos will need as many edge-rushing bodies as possible to harass Justin Herbert. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lastly, the Broncos' defense will be without its quarterback in the middle, as Jewell has been ruled out. Injuries have really derailed his 2022 campaign, after he missed most of last season with a torn pec. 

Sterns being ruled out is a near-guarantee that Justin Simmons will be returning to the field after the Broncos activated him off IR to practice earlier this week. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Chargers

Doubtful

  • Keenan Allen | WR (hamstring)

Questionable

  • Trey Pipkins III | OT (knee)

Full Go

  • Dustin Hopkins | K (quad)
  • Justin Herbert | QB (ribs)
  • Zion Johnson | OG (ankle)
  • Joshua Palmer | WR (ankle/knee)
  • Kyle Van Noy | LB (back)
  • Corey Linsley | C (illness)

Analysis: It's not looking good for Allen, but Herbert will, of course, play. The Broncos will take any advantage they can get going against the Chargers' talented quarterback. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) knocks the ball away from San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (22) as safety Kareem Jackson (22) recovers the fumble and linebacker Josey Jewell (47) looks on in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Rule Out LB Josey Jewell vs. Chargers, Russell Wilson Full Go

By Chad Jensen
New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene (44) warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
News

Broncos Sign Ex-Patriots TE Dalton Keene, Cut Long-Snapper

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Dishes on How Broncos Use In-Game Analytics

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) reacts following a turnover in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

By Ron White
Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson
News

Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment

By Chad Jensen
Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson
News

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers

By Erick Trickel
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers Bold Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
USATSI_18930122
News

Report: Broncos Attempted to Claim Ex-Saints RB Tony Jones

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after tackling Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones at Chargers

By Chad Jensen