Broncos' Defensive Position Groups Ranked vs. AFC West Rivals

When it comes to the Denver Broncos and AFC West, all the talk this offseason has centered around the offenses and their respective quarterbacks. But the defenses will likely be what separates the division winner and the last-place team.

So who stacks up the best? We already went position by position to rank the Broncos' offense against their AFC West rivals, and now it's time to put the defensive groups under the microscope.

Cornerback

Los Angeles Denver Kansas City Las Vegas

Los Angeles: The Chargers' secondary is one of their biggest strengths as a team. They signed former Patriots' Pro-Bowler J.C. Jackson to a five-year $82.5 million contract this offseason and added former Broncos' slot corner Bryce Callahan. Former second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. also enters Year 2 following an impressive rookie season.

Denver: Led by one of the NFL's best corners, Patrick Surtain II, who is just 22 years old, this room has tons of potential. Last offseason, Denver signed Ronald Darby, a capable CB2, and the Broncos also signed slot corner K'Waun Williams to fill the Callahan-sized hole in the secondary. The Broncos also have many talented young corners who could take a step forward, such as Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, and rookie Damarri Mathis.

Kansas City: The Chiefs have a solid unit here, with Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed headlining their likely starting outside corners. However, the excitement comes from the first-round rookie, Trent McDuffie, out of Washington. This group could step up this season and become a good NFL corner committee.

Las Vegas: Rock Ya-Sin and Trayvon Mullen Jr. highlight this unit. They're competent starters but nothing to write home about. The Raiders could look to upgrade this room next offseason.

Safety

Denver Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City

Denver: Not just the best safety duo in the AFC West, the Broncos starting tandem could make the case as the NFL's best. Justin Simmons is the superstar, but Kareem Jackson has been one of the most consistent players in the league, and we should expect nothing different this season. But the Broncos have an ace up their sleeve in the form of Caden Sterns, who had an incredibly effective rookie season on a per-snap basis and looks to improve on it by garnering more snaps in 2022.

Los Angeles: Derwin James elevates this entire group, but injuries have slowed his career. Nasir Adderly plays opposite him and is an average NFL starter. Behind those two, the Chargers don't have too much to get excited about this year. The excitement will be centered around the possibility of seeing James play an entirely healthy season.

Las Vegas: The Raiders have a very average safety duo in Johnathan Abram and Trevon Moehrig. Moehrig has plenty of potential, but that, combined with who the Raiders have behind them, is not enough to elevate these safeties over the others on this list.

Kansas City: The Chiefs lost one of the NFL's best safeties of the last decade in Tyrann Mathieu and replaced him with former Texan Justin Reid, a massive downgrade. Kansas City will employ Juan Thornhill across from Reid, who has not fulfilled his second-round status so far, but has the potential to make a step forward this year if he can stay healthy.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Edge Rushers

Los Angeles Las Vegas Denver Kansas City

Los Angeles: Somehow, the Chargers trading for Khalil Mack wasn't the most significant trade in the AFC West this offseason. But Mack and star pass rusher Joey Bosa will give offensive lines many headaches this year if they can stay healthy, which is probably their biggest weakness. Kyle Van Noy will likely deploy outside some this season as well and he, while not living up to his time with the Patriots (when he hasn't been in New England), is still an excellent piece for any defense.

Las Vegas: The Raiders will give the Chargers a run for their money as the top unit in the AFC West this year with new big-time free-agent signing, Chandler Jones, and stud Maxx Crosby. Former top-five pick Clellin Ferrell is still in the mix, though he has been a bust to this point, like most Raiders first-round picks.

Denver: This is probably the most polarizing position group for the Broncos this season. Will Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb be healthy? Will Baron Browning play more outside or inside linebacker? Questions aside, the talent is there and could be the make or break behind how far this Denver team goes this year.

Kansas City: The apparent weakness heading into this offseason for Andy Reid's team was edge rusher. The Chiefs addressed it in the draft with Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis — in the first round. Frank Clark is the other major player in this unit, but he has not justified his massive contract so far and has had off-field issues. Behind those two, the Chiefs are nothing special.

Defensive Line

Kansas City Denver Los Angeles Las Vegas

Kansas City: The Chiefs have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. That alone will land the Chiefs atop the list because no one else in the West has a piece like that. Derrick Nnadi is also a nice player along the line. Tershawn Wharton is a young development piece that has looked good in some limited action.

Denver: The Broncos have some pieces across the defensive line that could fault this group up the NFL ranks this year, with the leading man being Dre'Mont Jones. The former Buckeye is a regular pick for a potential breakout player. But the Broncos also signed run game monster D.J. Jones, who will be a significant addition. Mike Purcell is a good piece at nose tackle, and the Broncos have several young development players that could find meaningful snaps with McTelvin Agim and rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen competing for playtime.

Los Angeles: The Chargers' D-line is led by Sebastian Joseph-Day, formerly of the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. He won't have to travel far as he signed with the Chargers in free agency for three years, $24M. The Chargers round out with Jerry Tillery and Austin Johnson, who are nothing too special, and their backup pieces don't light the world on fire either.

Las Vegas: The Raiders come in again with a very average unit. Bilal Nichols is probably the best piece, and Vernon Butler is the most recognizable piece, but they aren't giving offenses nightmares. Johnathan Hankins is a solid player but is getting older as well.

Inside Linebacker

Las Vegas Kansas City Denver Los Angeles

Las Vegas: The Raiders aren't blowing anyone away with their inside linebacker play. However, Denzel Perryman is still a good linebacker and Jayon Brown, despite recent injuries, is a good player as well. The Raiders also signed former Bronco Kenny Young, who was serviceable in his time in Denver last year.

Kansas City: There's a genuine chance the best linebacker in the division belongs to the Chiefs as they drafted Nick Bolton out of Missouri in the second round last year. Bolton was an absolute stud as a rookie and could take off this season. Willie Gay is a young athletic linebacker who many Chiefs fans are excited about, but he hasn't proven it week in and week out enough to vault Kansas City over the Raiders. The Chiefs drafted Leo Chenal as well, who could contribute.

Denver: Every year, come draft time, Broncos fans start circling inside linebackers who they might draft, and every year the team seemingly doesn't invest high capital in the position. However, some pieces at linebacker now could take the job for years. One of them we know will take a starting job is Josey Jewell, who came into his own last season before the injury. Jonas Griffith will be the player fans are excited to see as he filled in excellent towards the end of last season. The question mark will center around Baron Browning. He played a lot of snaps at inside linebacker last season and played very well, but is now being moved seemingly to outside linebacker. Veteran linebacker Alex Singleton was brought in for cheap in free agency as well. Only time will tell with this unit.

Los Angeles: Drue Tranquill is still the best linebacker on this team despite the former first-round pick in 2020, Kenneth Murray Jr. coming to town. Murray has not lived up to the first-round pedigree yet but is still young and can improve. Behind them, there's nothing too exciting. This unit is average by NFL standards but could be an area \the Chargers target in the following seasons to improve.

Aggregate Defensive Rankings

Denver 2.2 / Los Angeles 2.2 Las Vegas 2.8 / Kansas City 2.8

Overall, the rankings would have you believe that there are two tiers of defensive units in the AFC West: the Chargers and Broncos in the top tier and the Raiders and Chiefs in the bottom tier. Well, that's because it is likely to shake out that way.

The Chargers and Broncos could end as top-five defenses this year, and the Raiders and Chiefs could be in the bottom-10 of the league. The Chiefs' rookies will have to step up big to make up some ground, but the distance between the top and bottom of this division when it comes to defense is significant.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!