Broncos Update WR Courtland Sutton's Status for Chiefs Matchup

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites over a Broncos squad they've owned for the past 13 matchups.

The oddsmakers envision Kansas City extending its winning streak over Denver to 14 games. If the Broncos are going to defy those odds, it'll take a renaissance performance from Russell Wilson and company, as well as some relief from the injury bug.

On Friday, the Broncos and Chiefs released their final Week 14 injury report. Let's dive in.

Broncos

Out

LB Dakota Allen | Hamstring

FB/TE Andrew Beck | Hamstring

WR Courtland Sutton | Hamstring

Questionable

LB Justin Strnad | Knee

DT D.J. Jones | Shoulder

OG Dalton Risner | Shoulder/Back

Full Go

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Wrist

OLB Baron Browning | Elbow

OL Tom Compton | Illness

OLB Jonathon Cooper | Ankle

DL Jonathan Harris | Knee

S Kareem Jackson | NIR

WR Jerry Jeudy | Ankle

K Brandon McManus | Quad

TE Albert Okwuegbunam | Illness

CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/elbow/knee

DL DeShawn Williams | Illness

Analysis: Although not having Sutton will hurt, Jeudy is good to go, as is Compton, who Broncos fans have yet to see hide nor hair of since he was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. Keep an eye on Risner, who's been the walking wounded of late. I doubt his 'ironman' mindset will allow him to miss a start.

Getting Williams back for Week 14 is fortuitous, as is having Browning and Cooper. The Broncos will need every defensive horse possible to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense.

Chiefs

Questionable

WR Kadarius Toney | Hamstring

OG Joe Thuney | Ankle

Full Go

LB Nick Bolton | Groin

S Deon Bush | Elbow

LB Willie Gay | Groin

QB Patrick Mahomes | Foot

RB Jaerick McKinnon | Hamstring

OL Lucas Niang | Knee

RB Isiah Pacheco | Shoulder/quad

OG Trey Smith | Knee

CB L'Jarius Sneed | Calf

CB Jaylen Watson | Hand

CB Joshua Williams | Quad

Analysis: The Chiefs are at relative full strength for their stretch run. Keep an eye on the Mahomes foot injury, as well as leading rusher Pacheco. Anything befalling Mahomes could put a kink in KC's tail.

