Broncos Update WR Courtland Sutton's Status for Chiefs Matchup
The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites over a Broncos squad they've owned for the past 13 matchups.
The oddsmakers envision Kansas City extending its winning streak over Denver to 14 games. If the Broncos are going to defy those odds, it'll take a renaissance performance from Russell Wilson and company, as well as some relief from the injury bug.
On Friday, the Broncos and Chiefs released their final Week 14 injury report. Let's dive in.
Broncos
Out
- LB Dakota Allen | Hamstring
- FB/TE Andrew Beck | Hamstring
- WR Courtland Sutton | Hamstring
Questionable
- LB Justin Strnad | Knee
- DT D.J. Jones | Shoulder
- OG Dalton Risner | Shoulder/Back
Full Go
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Wrist
- OLB Baron Browning | Elbow
- OL Tom Compton | Illness
- OLB Jonathon Cooper | Ankle
- DL Jonathan Harris | Knee
- S Kareem Jackson | NIR
- WR Jerry Jeudy | Ankle
- K Brandon McManus | Quad
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam | Illness
- CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/elbow/knee
- DL DeShawn Williams | Illness
Analysis: Although not having Sutton will hurt, Jeudy is good to go, as is Compton, who Broncos fans have yet to see hide nor hair of since he was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. Keep an eye on Risner, who's been the walking wounded of late. I doubt his 'ironman' mindset will allow him to miss a start.
Read More
Getting Williams back for Week 14 is fortuitous, as is having Browning and Cooper. The Broncos will need every defensive horse possible to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense.
It's not too late to get your Broncos-Ravens tickets. Be sure you're there with SI Tickets!
Chiefs
Questionable
- WR Kadarius Toney | Hamstring
- OG Joe Thuney | Ankle
Full Go
- LB Nick Bolton | Groin
- S Deon Bush | Elbow
- LB Willie Gay | Groin
- QB Patrick Mahomes | Foot
- RB Jaerick McKinnon | Hamstring
- OL Lucas Niang | Knee
- RB Isiah Pacheco | Shoulder/quad
- OG Trey Smith | Knee
- CB L'Jarius Sneed | Calf
- CB Jaylen Watson | Hand
- CB Joshua Williams | Quad
Analysis: The Chiefs are at relative full strength for their stretch run. Keep an eye on the Mahomes foot injury, as well as leading rusher Pacheco. Anything befalling Mahomes could put a kink in KC's tail.
Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!