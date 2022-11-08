Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark

The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior.

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are falling short of offseason expectations, the Las Vegas Raiders fumbled on another coaching hire, and the Denver Broncos defense is still carrying a lifeless offense.

Despite numerous offseason moves, it's like we're watching re-runs of Seinfeld; you already know what's coming. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As the Broncos emerge from their bye week at 3-5, let’s dive into what the team’s division rivals have accomplished thus far.

Kansas City Chiefs | 6-2

The offensive juggernaut is impressive for yet another season despite trading away star wideout Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs boast the NFL's top-scoring offense, with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the charge.

All talk of a significant decline in Kansas City's offensive output has been put to bed. Reid continues to prove he is at the forefront of innovation in how he draws up plays and builds game plans. Mahomes should be the MVP favorite with his 21 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Mahomes continues to make throws that no other quarterback can and maneuver out of impossible situations. The only thing that will hurt this team going forward is its overreliance on Mahomes to make magic happen.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Los Angeles Chargers | 5-3

While the Chargers currently have a winning record, they aren’t lighting the league on fire as expected. Quarterback Justin Herbert has shown that he has the tools to be a top name in this league but is still not consistent enough to be put on that pedestal just yet.

Head coach Brandon Staley still hasn’t found out how to get the most out of his offense, especially when it comes to the ground game. The Chargers only average 89 rushing yards per game, which is bottom-five in the league, making their offense extremely one-dimensional.

Injuries continue to hurt the Chargers as they’ve missed wideout Keenan Allen, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and cornerback JC Jackson for extended periods of time. Staley still needs to prove he belongs as a head coach in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders | 2-6

Head coach Josh McDaniels was absolutely the wrong hire for Vegas. Even after acquiring arguably the best wide receiver in the league, Davante Adams, Derek Carr can’t seem to connect with him consistently.

Pass rusher Chandler Jones, the Raiders' other big offseason acquisition, has only managed to notch a half sack through nine games. Disappointing is an understatement.

The Raiders have lost three games in which they led by 17 points or more, and all but one of their losses have been by one score. Las Vegas even managed to get shut out by the New Orleans Saints.

The only bright spot the Raiders have is running back Josh Jacobs, who will be looking for a big contract in the offseason as he is having a bounce-back season. The Raiders can’t seem to get the monkey of incompetence off their back.

What it Means for Broncos

The AFC West, while varying in talent and skill, still poses a threat to keep the Broncos out of playoff contention. If the Broncos want to make any noise in the AFC and give themselves a chance in the AFC West, they need to hit the ground running coming out of the bye.

These last nine games represent a brand-new season, so hopefully, the Broncos' mindset and commitment hold strong down the stretch.

Follow Dylan on Twitter @arx_d

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!