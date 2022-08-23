Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers from Saints

In a corresponding roster move after waiving injured defensive end Marquiss Spencer, the Denver Broncos claimed running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Ozigbo has 21 games of NFL experience — 19 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two with the Saints. He's totaled 25 yards on 11 carries and 72 receiving yards on 13 catches across 56 career offensive snaps.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at Nebraska where he converted 419 rushing attempts into 2,196 yards and 41 TDs. A 5-foot-11, 222-pound bruiser, Ozigbo drew pre-draft comparisons to former Seahawks RB Robert Turbin.

"Intriguing, one-year wonder with size and speed to catch the attention of NFL evaluators," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2019. "Ozigbo is an explosive, downhill runner with adequate vision and above-average power, but he's a one-speed runner who might need a more nuanced approach on the next level. Ozigbo's senior tape and impressive traits could be enough to land a role as an NFL backup."

With Denver electing to rest its starters, Ozigbo should see extensive action during Saturday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

