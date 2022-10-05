The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems.

But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning to the Mile High City.

Sitting at 2-2, things could be worse. But if the Broncos fail to knock off the 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts in a short-week turnaround on Thursday Night Football, it'll be impossible to resist the impulse to hit the panic button.

The Broncos got a break with the Colts ruling out defending NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor. We'll see whether Denver can capitalize on it.

What version of the Broncos will show up on Thursday night? Let's go around the table to hear from our team of experts on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 5.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 0-4: The Broncos are still playing sloppy football four weeks into the season. Worse still, the Broncos came out looking very flat against the most hated divisional opponent, unable to match their physicality and got outcoached by Josh McDaniels. With injuries piling up and on a short week, it's gut-check time, but it is hard to have faith in the Broncos right now.

Pick: Colts 34, Broncos 22

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-2: It's early in the season, but the Broncos need this one badly. Indianapolis provides either a welcome relief or another trap, like last Sunday in Las Vegas. When push comes to shove, the Broncos paid the big bucks to Wilson exactly for these rubber-meets-the-road moments. Three touchdown passes later, he wills the Broncos to their third win of the season.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-2: Thursday night games are always such a wildcard. I worry the Broncos' coaching staff is not prepared for this shortened week, but I also believe we saw some of the old Wilson show up. With Taylor out, this Broncos defense can do enough to help secure another win. It won’t be pretty, but the Broncos own the third quarter and build a nice double-digit lead to coast to victory in the end.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 20

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 2-2: The Broncos' defense must reset back to how they played at the start of the season. With Taylor (ankle) ruled out, it’s time for the Orange and Blue defense to dominate the Colts' 32nd-ranked scoring offense.

Pick: Broncos 20, Colts 14

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 2-2: The Broncos offense finally started putting points on the board last week vs. the Raiders, and they will need to continue progressing offensively to win this game after losing Javonte Williams. Wilson will stack back-to-back good weeks together and lift this team to another win on prime time.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-2: We have all been expecting the Broncos to put it all together for the last four weeks, yet we are still waiting. In that time, the Broncos have lost key players to injuries. The injuries combined with a head coach who still cannot get the team to perform without multiple mistakes, makes the Broncos a mediocre team. Thursday will be a messy game.

Pick: Colts 17, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-2: Like the past six years, it's hard to predict what version of the Broncos will show up on a given gameday. Unlike the recent past, though, the Broncos have a bonafide franchise quarterback, which makes the inconsistencies all the more puzzling. In the wake of an ugly divisional loss and mounting injuries, Wilson puts the Broncos on his back, and shows his teammates and coaches what 'will to win' is all about.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-2: For whatever reason, this game is bringing me vibes of 2018 Broncos-Cardinals. That was also played on TNF. Denver had also lost a divisional matchup the prior week. You may remember Von Miller guaranteeing, "we’re going to kick their ass." And they did. I think we'll see a similar result against a Colts team that's one bad loss away from potentially canning their general manager and/or head coach. This could be that loss.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 9

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-2: The Broncos can’t seem to catch a break and this team seems to be falling apart fast. From injuries to coaching, maybe this team isn’t as good as many had hoped this season. A Thursday night game versus Indy seems prime for another letdown from the currently beat-up and downtrodden Broncos.

Pick: Colts 27, Broncos 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-2: The Broncos had a frustrating outing against the Raiders, and trying to bounce back on a short week is tough. Injuries haven't helped, either. But the Colts' biggest problem is their quarterback. Matt Ryan has thrown five interceptions and fumbled the ball nine times. This could be an ugly game, but I expect the Broncos' defense to take advantage of Ryan's mistakes, and the offense gets enough done for a close win.

Pick: Broncos 17, Colts 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-3: Injuries and battered morale come at the worst time for the Broncos on a short week. Melvin Gordon seemingly gets a pass for his four fumbles in four games and his bizarre behavior at press conferences. Wilson is banged up and has happy feet. Denver's defense is doing all it can to keep this thing together. The Colts get the win because they’re more blue-collar and less fancy than what the Broncos are trying to execute.

Pick: Colts 23, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-3: Poor sequencing, dumb penalties, and offensive inefficiencies continue to plague the Broncos, and the Colts are hungry to turn their season around. Much like last week, I'm going to take the Broncos, but won't be surprised to see them drop another winnable game.

Pick: Broncos 19, Colts 16

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-2: Denver will need to stop the run, and force the ball into Ryan's hands because he's not the player he once was. If the Broncos can do that, it's on Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning, and Nik Bonitto to do something without Randy Gregory, who has been a top-two defender so far. The Colts' defense will be without Shaq Leonard, and Stephon Gilmore hasn't been who he once was. The Broncos need to stop shooting themselves in the foot, which will be hard to do with Gordon and Mike Boone as the top-two two running backs with their combined four fumbles and three drops on vital downs. This will be a game to use KJ Hamler after he got four snaps in Week 4 but produced 55 yards of offense. The Broncos manage to come out on top to sit at 3-2 before a short rest before the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 23

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 1-3: Wilson is returning to form game by game, and that will continue this week against a Colts team that can't get out of their own way. All eyes will be on Russ to pick up where he left off in Vegas, which he will to the tune of three touchdown passes, proving his detractors wrong.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 10

