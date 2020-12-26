SI.com
Broncos Country Calls for Elway & Fangio to be Fired, Drew Lock to be Done as Starter

Chad Jensen

On the heels of the Denver Broncos' embarrassing 48-19 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, a large segment of the fanbase has snapped. Denver's Week 15 loss ensured a fourth-straight losing season for one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. 

The Broncos were officially bounced from playoff contention and in shameful fashion. Josh Allen rolled into Mile High and proceeded to eviscerate Vic Fangio's defense to the tune of 534 total yards and 41 of the Bills' 48-point total.

Although quarterback Drew Lock played well at times, he was nowhere near consistent enough to elevate the play around him and keep the Broncos in the game. Fangio's post-game remarks did not absolve the second-year quarterback from his share of the onus. 

Alarmingly, the Broncos defense seemed to give up in the final fram, seemingly quitting on its head coach. When that happens as palpably as it did on Saturday, it often serves as a harbinger of that coach's future with the team. 

Only time will tell whether Fangio survives 2020 and is given the chance to lead this team next year. And the same goes for Lock. And maybe even GM John Elway.

If Broncos Country has its druthers, though, Fangio, Lock, Elway, and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be sent packing at season's end. At least, that's been the overarching emotion on social media heading into Week 16. 

Here's a snippet of the fan reaction to Saturday's debacle, encompassing Mile High Huddle's entire social media following. 

MHH Twitter

Mile High Huddle Community

jimtaylor: Fangio is definitely a better coach than Vance Joseph but I am not sure he is cut it to be a head coach. The team has quit on him too many times in the last two years. That being said, I will say he is a hell of a defensive coordinator. Just like Wade Phillips who was a great d coordinator but a poor head coach. If Fangio is fired though, I think Elway has to go with him. No coach is going to want to come here and face all the pressure while never being given a competent team to take the field. In Elway's time as GM no coach has lasted more than three years. That's not a good sign and it points to Elway having issues. No up and coming coach is going to want to go into that situation. So I am of the opinion at this point give Lock, Fangio, and Elway one more year. If they don't figure it out, it's time to clean house like Bowlen did after Josh McDaniels.

CUBuffinTX: This is the Titanic, and the Bowlen Family are making sure this thing sinks to the bottom. Until they sell it and breathe some life into the thing, what you see is what you get. It won't stop there it's going to get worse. Wait till that $10M bill for not having an 'owner' comes due, where is that coming from? The Titans have settled their issue so now it's just the Broncos. They have gone from a well-oiled machine under 'Mr. B' to a flaming pile of dog s**t and this has to fall at the feet of Joe Ellis and the trust.

ponykiller: The Broncos established a new low in NFL ignominy: Denver is the first team in history to fail to make the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after having won a Super Bowl. Let that sink in.

54MadDog: Rebuild, let [Justin] Simmons, [Elijah] Wilkinson, Fangio, and his staff walk, draft a real inside linebacker and a Von [Miller] replacement. Sign a cornerback and draft one early. 

rckMcQ13: Please get rid of Lock in the offseason.

MHH YouTube

JSauer21: It's time to fully clean house and start fresh. Lock's attitude and effort were absolutely terrible like most of the team. Lock is not a franchise QB, [and] this was the nail in the coffin.

lebowski the dude: Elway and [CEO Joe] Ellis need to resign. Stop stealing money from the Broncos organization.

Yea Rite: Fangio needs to go, Elway needs to go! Joe Ellis needs to go! The Bowlen family needs to get their s**t together as owners.

Cloud9 TK: Fire Fangio and draft a new QB. 

Nick Trujillo: Drew lock is trash. John Elway is a trash GM. Let's get Matthew Stafford and get back to our winning ways. Lock can't keep up with other teams so what makes you think he can keep up with [Patrick] Mahomes for years to come? [I'm] sick of excuses with our QBs. 

MHH Facebook

Robert K: Blame starts at the top... Bowlen would have fired Elway already. Unfortunately, Bowlen probably didn't realize or was not in a full state of mind when he set up passing the team on to a qualified family member.

Matt B: I love Elway but what has he done lately?! The entire coaching staff needs to be run off and replaced. Could the ownership being in limbo be part of the blame? There doesn’t seem to be anyone stepping up to the mic and taking responsibility for their annual demise.

Eric F: Starting now, this team needs a complete rebuild, starting at the top. New GM, new coaching staff, and a serious evaluation of the roster. The GM needs to understand what it takes to compete in modern football (I don’t think Elway does) and put together a coaching staff and roster to do it. Welcome to the 21st century.

Jim W: By keeping Fangio, [the] Broncos are simply delaying the inevitable. He was bad last season, just as bad this season, and there is no evidence to suggest he’ll be better next season!!! While he’s bad, the real problem is lack of ownership and if that isn’t resolved quickly, the NFL is going to come down hard (and rightfully so) on the franchise!!!

Severeno W: This team sucks. I'm just waiting for someone to buy this team, so they can fire everyone in the front office. A fresh start from top to bottom.

J.D. P: Does anyone think Fangio would take the defensive coordinator job if we 'fired' him, then offered him that position?

Donn D: The Broncos suck. Again. Fangio needs to go.

Perspective to Balance the Negativity

broncomarco: Sometimes my fellow Bronco fans and the Denver sports media infuriate me. Yes, Josh Allen looked like superman yesterday, but had he played his first two seasons in Denver, he would have been run out of town. Come on, people, for all intents and purposes, Lock is a rookie finishing out his first NFL season. He was not a world-beater yesterday, and he did fumble (Tom Brady would have fumbled on that hit too), but he led his team to three scores (and a long field goal would have made it four. The score should have been 21 or 23 too. Oh, yeah, he did give up one score on a fumble, but the rest of the points scored were not his fault. Give the kid a chance to learn. Give him a normal offseason and a full training camp. Then let's see what he does next year.

JLopez68
JLopez68

I think you keep Lock, but need to look at a better QB also if it is possible to get it then we get it. Unfortunately we would have to do it this way with the QB situation because of how the situation has played out forced it this way.
Coaching staff HAS TO GO NOW...AGAIN!! Why?? Because after 2 seasons they show no ability to be a good coaching staff! They are basically an older Josh Daniels, an older Vance Joseph. They were supposed to be better and more experienced.
Because of all the past mistakes we can no longer take the time with a bad QB while we let good and better QBs pass by in the mean time. The same with the coaching staff. If there is a better Coach available we gotta grab him.
The Broncos continue to waste time with bad choices. How do they keep doing that?? So if Elway is unable to pick good talent...the right talent at the Coaching staff and QB level then he has to go.
2021 NFL is not the same as 2010 NFL....those days and days of thinking are gone. We need to have forward thinking...at least thinking of today...not yesterday!!

SB50lives
SB50lives

I won't bother anyone with my opinions other than the "all Orange" uniforms have to go as well.

If you play football in your bright orange pajamas, you can expect the other team to tuck you into bed like the Bills did.....

GetRealHirePeyton
GetRealHirePeyton

The players are not giving up on Coach Fanzio, who commands the respect of his players, but looks clinically depressed on the sidelines. The Lock-Shurmer arranged marriage was a mistake; whoever made that decision SHOULD be fired. Lock takes too long to pass and turns over the ball over at the wrong times. Shurmer’s schemes don’t set up the WRs for success or doesn’t involve them at all in the first half. As far as Elway goes, as long as the Bowlen family remains in turmoil and does not seel the team, John gets to stay as long as he wants. Here’s a thought...terminate Elway and his beer buddies, offer Peyton Manning the keys to the Bronco and let him and Joe Eillis revamp this team to represent the 2020s, not the 1980s!

Rcsodak
Rcsodak

I'm of the thought that maybe it's time to find new scouts.
Why wasn't the local guy banging on the drum to get Allen, vs Chubb?
How many draft picks are still around after their 1st contract?
This team also needs to be more like Belicek and let the players go before they crash n burn. ie miller should've been traded 2 yrs ago. He hasn't earned his pay since his new contract. But he sher do look perty.🙄

MileHiJ
MileHiJ

My take isn't popular but it true. The Broncos weren't gonna beat the Bills. They are a true playoff team that will be in the mix for the Superbowl. If the Broncos drop these last two games and end up 5-11 that is reason enough to clean house from Elway on down. Elway can't be trusted with another top 10 pick or to hire another coach. You can't fire Fangio and keep Elway. If Ellis shields Elway he needs to go as well. This team has talent and I want to see what they can do with a healthy roster. You can argue that their two best players in Miller and Sutton were out this year. Not to mention James. One more year and it's playoffs or house cleaning that includes Elway.

Gandalf the orange
Gandalf the orange

If Justin fields isn’t drafted by Jacksonville then move up to take him. Otherwise, stick with lock. This team lost their best offensive and defensive players. Their top four dbs were out against the bills. Two wrs who are rookies that are starting. Lock is throwing behind Juedy which makes me wonder if juedy is cutting too late. Despite all the losses, I see enough good to look forward to next year when hopefully they can stay healthy.

Coffeedude1234567
Coffeedude1234567

One more year. Rypien time

Coffeedude1234567
Coffeedude1234567

One more year Rypien time

Studlee14
Studlee14

There are excuses for where the Broncos are at this point. No offseason, young offense, young QB learning a new offense, injuries before the season, injuries during the season, NFL actively screwing the team over etc etc blah blah blah. The problem with this coaching staff and leadership is that even though they have been dealt a tough hand, the red flags are there and I dont see that being different even if 2020 wasnt being 2020. Bad personelle decisions, bad in game management, bad time management, bad game plans. undisciplined performances, all with zero accountability.

storycowboys
storycowboys

One more year for Elway, Fangio and Lock. You cant get a true evaluation from this mess.

barrows
barrows

Who really thought the Broncos had a chance against the Bills passing attack playing second and third team CBs? I mean really really, this game was set up to be a thrashing with one of the leagues bets passing attacks against a patchwork secondary. Yes, it is disturbing that the defense quit in the 4th quarter, but it is hard to blame them after what they have been through, playing without a QB two games ago, and now playing without any CBs of note, everyone has a breaking point.
Take a deep breath folks. And before calling for everyone's heads, who is going to be better? I am certain Pat Shurmer is the wrong person for the job, but I ma not sure what OC is available who will be right? I call for patience with Drew Lock, Josh Allen made a huge step from his second to third season, if Drew can make even close to the same progress the Broncos will be fine at QB. Give him one more really good O line player, and full slate of pre-season training, and let's see what happens.

OrangeisthenewOrange
OrangeisthenewOrange

Perhaps this is the time for the trust to hand the keys to the owner's office to Brittany Bowlen. She'll show she's ready to take up her father's legacy by having the same conversation with Elway her father had with Mike Shanahan, "John, we appreciate all you've done for the Broncos & you'll always be welcome in the building as a Broncos' legend. However, it's not working, so a change is in order." Hire a new GM. Go get Eric Bienemy, which is an addition for the Broncos & a loss for KC. I don't think it needs to be totally blown up, but it does require major change.

DBF4L
DBF4L

Nothing personal, just business, Elway and Fangio need to be replaced...

Arbbq
Arbbq

Lock has had plenty of games to prove himself, OK? And I think is highly likely that what you see is what you are going to get. Stafford 2.0. That’s not good enough to get back into the playoffs. Sick of excuse making for this team. Injuries or not our secondary when fully staffed with our starters was C+. Our OL was inconsistent. Our RB’s , ehh. LBs? They take plays off. Intensity and talent is lacking and if we think we get substantially better with improving health or a player or two, I think there is much more that needs changing.

EdJL
EdJL

The problem goes beyond Lock, Fangio, Shurmer, and Brittney Bowlen. The bigger problem is the Broncos defense is old and doesn't have a lot of depth. It's now really apparent. Let's say you do whatever it takes to get in the top 2 picks. This means you don't draft a corner, linebacker or d lineman in any early rounds. Even if you take a flyer on a QB at pick 10 or around there, you're still not addressing the fact that OJ is not the answer for top CB and Bryce Callahan can't stay healthy. Unfortunately, the Broncos will probably look a lot like they do now next year, no matter who they fire. There's too many holes. This team has to implode and get the first or second overall pick without trading all of their draft picks in the process.

Raddo
Raddo

How did the Browns stay so bad for so many years? At the first sign of any problem, they fired their head coach and want to bring new ideas in. To change just to change bring instability. Yes, the Broncos have not been good since 2015. however, we had three coaches and too many QB to count. Sometimes you got to go through some mud to make a good team. Hopeful that's what's going on. Remember the grass is not always greener on the other side.

benr
benr

Poor drafts have resulted in continued poor play for the Broncos. In the NFL the way to a franchise quarterback is to be bad enough to get at least a top 5 pick. Broncos are just good enough to be stuck in purgatory every year like Groundhog Day. The last few drafts have been better but we still need to see if Lock makes the progression next year to franchise qb. After all the injuries and COVID problems we need to keep this coaching staff one more year. If Broncos don’t win at least 8 games next year then clean house including Elway.

benr
benr

Von Miller needs to be cut or restructure his contract at a much lower pay scale. If Elway does not do that then the Broncos are flushing his $22 million down the toilet. No defensive player is worth it except maybe Aaron Donald. The defense is way overpaid and most of the older players need a pay cut or need to be released like Bouye. Let’s see what Fangio does with younger, cheaper players that need a little coaching.

RBA
RBA

Not all fans blame the GM and coach. The NFL has treated the team unfairly - making them play without a qb and then their kicker. Add that they took away their bye week so as to not punish another team who failed n their protocol. Add the incredible slew of injuries including to their top offensive nd defensive players. This season has been a joke from the word go due to the owners putting television money ahead of the health of their players and the credibility of the league. Hopefully they will have another great draft to join all the stars who will return from the injured list and come out of the gates swinging next year. Assuming that Biden doesn't still have the country on lockdown.

Bronco_baby
Bronco_baby

This team is horrible since Peyton left. He held the offense accountable and raised their level of play. He was the HC, OC and GM. Yeah, Elway won 2 SB's but that can't be a pass for poor decision making. He and Ellis and Fangio needs to go. Sooner than later.

kormathaw1
kormathaw1

Fans are intellectually challenged. Anyone who thinks this year was indicative of anything related to Elway, Fangio, Shurmer, Lock does not have the intelligence to be taken seriously. Between the youth of the team, the lack of preseason reps, the injuries to Pro Bowl caliber key pieces of the team, the last 14 games have been a mixture of disappointing and exciting, but anyone with half a brain can see the potential that is there for a healthy experienced team with the current players and coaching. The Broncos are only 1-2 years, and a little health luck away from being serious contenders. Or we can do like the short sighted 5 times divorced fans say and clean house to get garbage.

