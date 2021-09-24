Two Broncos' Starting WRs Pop up on Week 3 Injury Report

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Broncos Depth at WR Could be Tested with Sutton & Patrick on Injury Report

Keep an eye on this situation.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos' depth at wide receiver has been tested over the last couple of years. While it hasn't always been due to injuries, the Broncos' wideouts have always risen to the occasion,

With Jerry Jeudy a week into being on injured reserve, Denver's depth will get tested once again. The Broncos' receiving corps was viewed as one of the deepest units in the NFL and saw a lot of action last year. 

This isn't a unit that had a makeover from last season. It's basically the same. The experience some of them got with Courtland Sutton sidelined in 2020 will come in handy now. 

However, both Sutton and Tim Patrick popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury, respectively. Both were limited participants in practice this week, though Sutton practiced in full on Thursday. That's something to monitor with the New York Jets next up on the docket. 

With Sutton back, KJ Hamler healthy and more experienced, and Patrick, the Broncos are in an excellent position to make due while Jeudy continues to miss time. Additionally, the Broncos called up Kendall Hinton off the practice squad, which made a lot of sense, because when it comes to replicating what was lost with Jeudy's injury, Hinton is the receiver with the style closest to replicate him.  

The Broncos had plenty of options with what they wanted to do and the Jacksonville Jaguars game revealed what OC Pat Shurmur plans to do. The Broncos used more tight ends in 12 and 13 personnel looks and Teddy Bridgewater spread the ball around to nine different receivers. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Over the next few weeks, while Jeudy is gone, expect that to continue. It was great to see Sutton step up in Week 2 after his injury last year. He was the hot-hand at receiver, and Bridgewater stuck by him even after a couple of failed deep shots. 

There won't be one player to replace Jeudy while he is out, but it will be a mixture of everyone and the hot-hand approach. The Broncos will be tested but are set up to weather the storm — provided the injury bug can be kept at bay. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Two Broncos' Starting WRs Pop up on Week 3 Injury Report

2 minutes ago
Teddy Bridgewater
News

Broncos' QB Teddy Bridgewater's Value Set at $35.2M by Over The Cap

14 hours ago
Aaron Patrick
News

Broncos Sign New OLB After Bradley Chubb Injury

20 hours ago
Vic Fangio, Urban Meyer
News

Fangio's Pre-Game Chat with Jaguars' Urban Meyer Reveals First-Year Coach's NFL Reality Check

22 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Film

Film Room: Analyzing Broncos' O-Line vs. Jaguars in Week 2 | Part III

23 hours ago
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.
News

Lions Reportedly Dangling LB Jamie Collins on Trade Block; Could Broncos Inquire?

22 hours ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Announce Flurry of Active-Roster Moves Ahead of Week 3 vs. Jets

Sep 22, 2021
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) looks to hike the ball to Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Film

Film Reveals Broncos' Interior O-Line Trio Needs to be Put on Notice

Sep 22, 2021
Micah Kiser
News

Broncos Land Ex-Rams Starting ILB After Jewell Injury

Sep 22, 2021