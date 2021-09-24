Two Broncos' Starting WRs Pop up on Week 3 Injury Report

The Denver Broncos' depth at wide receiver has been tested over the last couple of years. While it hasn't always been due to injuries, the Broncos' wideouts have always risen to the occasion,

With Jerry Jeudy a week into being on injured reserve, Denver's depth will get tested once again. The Broncos' receiving corps was viewed as one of the deepest units in the NFL and saw a lot of action last year.

This isn't a unit that had a makeover from last season. It's basically the same. The experience some of them got with Courtland Sutton sidelined in 2020 will come in handy now.

However, both Sutton and Tim Patrick popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury, respectively. Both were limited participants in practice this week, though Sutton practiced in full on Thursday. That's something to monitor with the New York Jets next up on the docket.

With Sutton back, KJ Hamler healthy and more experienced, and Patrick, the Broncos are in an excellent position to make due while Jeudy continues to miss time. Additionally, the Broncos called up Kendall Hinton off the practice squad, which made a lot of sense, because when it comes to replicating what was lost with Jeudy's injury, Hinton is the receiver with the style closest to replicate him.

The Broncos had plenty of options with what they wanted to do and the Jacksonville Jaguars game revealed what OC Pat Shurmur plans to do. The Broncos used more tight ends in 12 and 13 personnel looks and Teddy Bridgewater spread the ball around to nine different receivers.

Over the next few weeks, while Jeudy is gone, expect that to continue. It was great to see Sutton step up in Week 2 after his injury last year. He was the hot-hand at receiver, and Bridgewater stuck by him even after a couple of failed deep shots.

There won't be one player to replace Jeudy while he is out, but it will be a mixture of everyone and the hot-hand approach. The Broncos will be tested but are set up to weather the storm — provided the injury bug can be kept at bay.

