How to Watch/Stream Broncos vs. Cowboys Preseason Game 1

Here's everything Broncos Country needs to catch the first preseason game.
After a long, long time away from the grid-iron, the Denver Broncos finally return on Saturday night to host the Dallas Cowboys in preseason Game 1. Those in Broncos Country hoping to see Russell Wilson make his debut in the Orange and Blue shouldn't get their hopes up.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal after Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys on whether the starters would play, revealing also his belief that those reps were more important than the ones the first-team would get in an actual preseason game. 

There's no reason to risk Wilson, or any of the Broncos' key starters, in the very first preseason game. It's an exhibition contest offering little upside for starters and a whole lot of downside risk. 

Still, fans should be geeked up to get a glimpse of how the second- and third-team units are shaping up under this new coaching staff and how the unit fares against a formidable outside opponent like the Cowboys. After how chippy things got between the Broncos and Cowboys during Thursday's practice, this game could offer significantly more fireworks than a traditional exhibition contest. 

For now, here's how to make sure you don't miss preseason Game 1's action as the Broncos go toe-to-toe with the Cowboys in the Mile High City. 

Broncos vs. Cowboys

  • Date/Time: Saturday, August 13, at 7 pm MDT
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High • Denver, CO
  • Television: (9News - KTVD-20)
  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Chad Brown Analyst: Ryan Harris
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (subscription required)

Denver Broncos
