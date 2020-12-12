Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock was a mysterious addition to the injury report Thursday, listed as a full participant with an apparent back issue.

Not to fear.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio explained that Lock, who also practiced in full on Friday, merely experienced back tightness and is "fine" to suit up for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers.

“We were out there during Wednesday's practice and everything was good and it kind of tightened up on him late in the practice," Fangio said Friday. "I think it was about maybe the last period and a half of offense he didn't partake in. But he came in and got treatment and has been fine since.”

This technically counts as the third injury in what's been a rollercoaster campaign for the second-year signal-caller. Lock sustained a sprained right AC joint in Week 2 and subsequently sat out three games. He also suffered badly bruised ribs amid Denver's Week 10 loss to Las Vegas but did not miss additional time.

Fangio confirmed this is the first back ailment for Lock in 2020, downplaying its severity. And considering he was removed from the final injury report, there's no reason to hit the panic button or unleash a tide of hot takes.

Barring a setback (no pun) within the next 48 hours, Lock will be under center versus Carolina, looking to expose a fangless defense that ranks 27th in sacks and hasn't recorded an interception in four straight weeks.

