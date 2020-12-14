SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos Lose CBs Duke Dawson, Kevin Toliver to Torn ACLs

Zack Kelberman

At this rate, Vic Fangio will have to swap out his headset for a helmet. The Denver Broncos head coach/defensive coordinator's already thinned-out secondary was hit twice more in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, putting the team at a crisis point with three games left to play.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson sustained torn ACL and LCL ligaments and sprained his MCL, devastating injuries that will require a "lengthy rehab" process.

Additionally, per 9News' Mike Klis, CB Kevin Toliver also sustained a season-ending torn ACL against Carolina.

Dawson had to be carted off upon going down sans contact, a sign that almost always precedes devastating news. Toliver was hurt during a special teams play.

The Broncos defense was predictably exploited thereafter, surrendering 370 total yards (245 passing, 125 rushing) and 17 fourth-quarter points in the 32-27 victory.

In furtherance of an injury-ruined season, Dawson, Toliver, and Essang Bassey all sustained ACL tears within a seven-day period. This, with A.J. Bouye (suspended) done for the year and Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve.

Which forces Denver to cobble together a back end comprised of a rookie (Michael Ojemudia), a former undrafted free agent (De'Vante Bausby), a converted safety (Will Parks), and a practice-squadder (Nate Hairston) signed just days ago for a three-game stretch against quarterbacks Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

Big yikes.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

First it was the DLine, now its the Corners. Big Yikes indeed.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Yet Fangio still fields a competitive D with backups, new guys and walking wounded n guys still play hard for him...just remarkable...now they can steal PS dudes and try them out with live bullets...weird. Maybe they will warm to keeping Bausby now...

