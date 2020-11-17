SI.com
Broncos DC Ed Donatell Not Expected Back to Work This Week

Zack Kelberman

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is not resuming his duties just yet.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio revealed Monday that Donatell, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1, likely won't return to the team's Dove Valley headquarters for Week 11.

“No, he’s not [in the building], and I don’t expect him back in this week either," Fangio told reporters. "It might be possible later in the week but definitely not today, tomorrow, or the next day.”

Donatell's absence has coincided with two consecutive losses for the Broncos, who fell to 3-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. During which the Raiders piled up 37 points and over 200 rushing yards against a defense missing anchors Shelby Harris (COVID-19 list) and Mike Purcell (season-ending injured reserve.)

Denver was kept on its heels all afternoon by Derek Carr and Co., failing to record a single sack or quarterback hit and generating negligible pressure.

“Our pass rush overall and on third downs in particular wasn’t quite good enough," Fangio said after the game. "We were rushing four because they’re a very good passing team. We were playing coverages there to help with their passing game and their good group of receivers, but you’re right, the passing game wasn’t good enough there for the most part.”

Things won't get any easier Sunday when the surging Miami Dolphins come to town boasting impressive dual-threat rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's 3-0 as a starter for the 6-3 Dolphins. Miami ranks ninth in the NFL in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game.

Conversely, through nine games, the Broncos wield the league's sixth-best scoring defense (28.2 PPG). The unit ranks middle-of-the-pack against the pass (231.2 YPG) and 23rd versus the run (128.8 YPG).

