The next two days for the Denver Broncos mark that period on the NFL calendar that GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett dread the most. This brain trust has to call in upwards of 27 players and tell them they've been fired, essentially.

For some players, it could mean the end of their NFL career, while for others, they could receive assurances from Paton and Hackett that they'll be re-signed to the 16-man practice squad if they pass through the waiver wire unclaimed. There will also be a few who get cut that other teams will claim off waivers.

It's a tough period for the shot-callers at Broncos HQ, but it's a necessary evil because you know the old NFL adage: 'you can't keep 'em all.' But it's also an exciting period because it means the Broncos are officially forging the roster that will go to battle this season in pursuit of, first, a division championship, and then, a Super Bowl win.

The Broncos have begun their cuts, and we'll collect them all in one place for you. Keep this article bookmarked and refresh because we'll be updating the cuts in real-time as the Broncos are mandated to be down to 53 players by 2 pm on Tuesday, August 30.

Released

Sam Martin | P

Background: The Broncos reportedly asked Martin to take a pay-cut and when he declined, he was released. The left-footed Corliss Waitman takes over as this team's punter.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Waived

Bless Austin | CB (Klis/9NEWS)

JaQuan Hardy | RB (Klis/9NEWS)

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!