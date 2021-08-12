Broncos Unveil First Depth Chart of 2021

This is how the position battles are shaping up at Broncos Camp.

With preseason Game 1 rapidly approaching, the Denver Broncos released their initial depth chart of 2021. It's the first we've seen of how these positions are shaping up and are, at the very least, an early indication of how the coaches are viewing these competing players.

Here's how it looks.

Offense

Quarterback: Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien

Running back: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman, Damarea Crockett, Lavonte Bellamy

Wide receiver X: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Trinity Benson, Brandon Mack, DeVontres Dukes

Wide receiver Z: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, De'Mornay Pierson-El

Tight end: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck, Austin Fort, Shaun Beyer

Left tackle: Garett Bolles, Cameron Fleming, Quinn Bailey

Left guard: Dalton Risner, Netane Muti, Nolan Laufenberg

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Brett Jones

Right guard: Graham Glasgow, Quinn Meinerz, Austin Schlottmann

Right tackle: Calvin Anderson or Bobby Massie, Drew Himmelman

Fullback: Andrew Beck, Adam Prentice

Defense

Defensive end: Dre'Mont Jones, Shamar Stephen, Jonathan Harris, Marquiss Spencer

Nose tackle: Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, Isaiah Mack

Defensive end: Shelby Harris, McTelvin Agim, Deyon Sizer, Lorenzo Neal, Jr.

Strongside linebacker: Von Miller, Malik Reed, Andre Mintze

Inside linebacker: Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson, Peter Kalambayi, Barrington Wade

Inside linebacker: Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Curtis Robinson, Baron Browning (PUP)

Weakside linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Jonathan Cooper, Derrek Tuszka, Pita Taumoepenu

Left cornerback: Kyle Fuller, Patrick Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia, Nate Hairston, Rojesterman Farris, Mac McCain III, Duke Dawson

Right cornerback: Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Parnell Motley, Saivion Smith, Kary Vincent, Jr., Essang Bassey (PUP)

Free safety: Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall, Caden Sterns

Strong safety: Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Jamar Johnson

Special Teams

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Sam Martin

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Kick returner: Diontae Spencer, Tyrie Cleveland, Lavonte Bellamy, Trinity Benson

Punt returner: Diontae Spencer, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Trinity Benson

Takeaways

There's nothing too shocking here. Lock and Bridgewater have yet to separate from each other.

It's interesting to see the rookie Meinerz leapfrogging the veteran Schlottmann on the interior offensive line. Meanwhile, Anderson is the co-starter with Massie at right tackle, which says a lot about the former's rise.

Wide receiver-wise, there's nothing surprising there, with the exception of maybe Cleveland still holding a higher spot on the depth chart than Hinton, the latter of whom has had a much better camp performance.

On defense, there's nothing remarkable to see here with the exception of maybe Sterns still being listed behind Marshall at safety. Keep in mind that both Browning and Bassey are listed last on their respective depth charts only because they haven't practiced yet on the physically unable to perform list.

It's interesting to see that Cooper has kind of edged his way into the No. 4 edge rusher. For a rookie that missed offseason work due to a heart procedure, that's very encouraging.

Special teams, Spencer still has the top returner slots locked down. The preseason games could see that depth-chart supremacy tipped over if Hamler or Benson make a push.

