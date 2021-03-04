Broncos GM George Paton Teases First-Round QB Draft Pick

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos GM George Paton Open to Drafting First-Round QB: 'Take The Best Player'

An "aggressive" approach for the Broncos at quarterback.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Denver Broncos rookie general manager George Paton is not saying he will select a quarterback in the first round of next month's NFL draft.

But he isn't not saying that, either.

“We’re open to any position with that first pick," Paton stated during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "We’re going to take the best player that can help this football team. Quarterback, safety—it doesn’t matter what player and what position. If it’s the best player on the board, we’re going to take him.”

He added: 'We're going to be aggressive and we’re going to be in every deal. It doesn’t mean we’re going to make that deal but we’re going to look into everything whether it is a quarterback or a defensive lineman. Anything that helps our football team we’re going to pursue.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Realistically speaking, the best player on the board when Denver's up to bat on April 29 likely will be a cornerback, linebacker, or offensive lineman — all distinct positions of need. There are five first-round-caliber QBs in this year's class (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones), and four could go within the first eight picks.

At which point leaving Paton with a slew of potential quandaries: Eschew a Caleb Farley or Micah Parsons or Penei Sewell for Jones, whom the Broncos reportedly have been all over to this point in the pre-draft pick? Trade up for a Fields or Lance, the type of gunslinger historically coveted by the organization?

Or fill another roster hole because Paton already added competition for incumbent starter Drew Lock in free agency?

With chaos looming on the NFL calendar, John Elway's successor cracked more than one door open.

“I did a deep drive on Drew. Like I said in my [introductory] press conference, [he’s] very talented," Paton said. "He was inconsistent at times and has a lot to work on, but I’ve spoken with Drew. I see him every day. He’s here early and he’s working. He really wants to be great. We’re always going to try and bring in competition to every position, the quarterback as well. I like the trek that Drew is on.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson
News

Broncos GM George Paton Teases First-Round QB Draft Pick

Texans QB Deshaun Watson
News

Broncos GM George Paton Breaks Silence on 'Pursuit' of Deshaun Watson Trade

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Reach Major Decision on RB Phillip Lindsay

George Paton
News

Ex-NFL GM Predicts Broncos to Pass on Coveted QB at Pick 9

Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34) reacts following his strip fumble in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Here's Why George Paton Would be Remiss to Let DB Will Parks Walk

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) battles for position with Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) during the game at Michigan Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Offensive Tackles to Monitor

Justin Simmons
News

Justin Simmons Believes Broncos Want Him Back Despite No Further Calls from GM George Paton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20.
News

Defensive Players That Could Impact the Broncos Free Agency Plan Revealed

George Paton
News

Report Reveals What George Paton's Top-3 Non-QB Offseason Priorities