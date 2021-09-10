Broncos Update Bradley Chubb's Week 1 Status in  Final Injury Report at Giants

How are things shaping up for the Broncos on the health front entering the season-opener?

The Denver Broncos' Week 1 injury report is far less alarming compared to this time last year. Broncos fans have been watching each practice report this week closely to see how rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and tight end Noah Fant develop as Sunday inches closer.

Thursday provided a great shot in the arm on the Fant front as he went from being limited to being a full participant. Meanwhile, Chubb was limited.

As the Broncos hop on a plane to travel to the East Coast to take on the New York Giants, head coach Vic Fangio unveiled his team's final injury report.

All but Chubb have been fully cleared to play on Sunday. The fourth-year edge rusher fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod is officially questionable at New York.

Fangio admitted that Chubb will in fact be a game-time decision and if he is cleared to play, he'll be on a pitch count.

"Well, obviously he’s not going to be full-go," Fangio said on Friday. "It’ll just be a decision based upon how much he can do."

While that might be something fans lament after pining for the return of the Von Miller/Bradley Chubb edge-rushing duo to Mile High football, it's better than nothing. Fortunately for Denver, the team's sack leader last year — Malik Reed — is fully healthy and will answer the bell if Chubb either can't go or is limited.

Behind Reed is rookie seventh-rounder Jonathon Cooper, who absolutely blew the doors down this past August. The former Ohio State star would have been drafted higher had he not had a heart condition that scared off NFL teams, including the Broncos.

However, first-year GM George Paton saw enough talent in Cooper to risk investing a seventh-rounder and so far, the rookie has validated that rolling of the dice.

As for the Giants, they're one banged-up football club. Although it sounds like running back phenom Saquon Barkley is trending toward playing (barring a setback over the weekend), he is listed as questionable while star tight end Evan Engram has been ruled out.

Giants' wideout Kenny Golladay was limited all week with a hamstring but he'll suit up on Sunday while cornerback Adoree Jackson has also been listed as questionable. From there, it's a who's who of injured players who are going to tough it out on Sunday, including starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), tight ends Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith (knee), and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (neck).

Comparatively, the Broncos are in relatively good shape. Mile High Huddle (read it) expects to see the Broncos emerge victorious in this one, snapping Fangio's ignominious 0-7 September streak as head coach.

