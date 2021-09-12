How to Watch/Stream Broncos at Giants | Week 1

Here's everything Broncos Country needs to know so as not to miss Week 1's action.

The Denver Broncos will kick off the 2021 regular season with a road trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants. The Broncos are coming off yet another forgettable season, and, so are the Giants.

Both teams are hungry and motivated to flip the script and get back to their traditional winning ways.

Usually, home games on the East Coast start at 11 am MDT but not this one, for some reason I can't quite fathom. Because it's a little skiwampus, this week's 'How to Watch' will be even more critical.

Broncos at Giants

Date/Time: Sunday, September 12 at 2:25 pm MDT

Where: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.

Television: FOX

Play-by-Play: Adam Amin Analyst: Mark Schlereth Sideline: Shannon Spake

Stream: FuboTV

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Enjoy Sunday's kick-off, Broncos Country. The new season has been a long time coming and it's finally here.

Will Teddy Bridgewater snap the Broncos' streak of ignominy and lead the team into plus-.500 territory? Will Vic Fangio snap his September slump and finally break the ice in the first month of the NFL season?

All will be known in due time. Until then, enjoy the journey.

