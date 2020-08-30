SI.com
Broncos' GM John Elway Updates OG Graham Glasgow's Injury Suffered in Stadium Scrimmage, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos held their summer scrimmage on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Although there were no fans allowed to attend this year due to the pandemic, the excitement in Broncos Country to watch the broadcast on 9NEWS later on Saturday night gave way to trepidation and anxiety as news of the injuries suffered during practice hit the wire ahead of time. 

Keep in mind, the practice took place in the mid-afternoon and was done by about 3:30 MDT, so the news of the day and early analysis leaking out of Mile High Stadium reached fans on social media hours before 9NEWS' broadcast. 

One such player who went down only a few snaps into the first-team's initial drive is prized free-agent Graham Glasgow. Signed to a four-year, $44 million deal this past spring, Glasgow was plugged in at right guard to serve as the veteran leader of the unit. 

Immediately following the practice, head coach Vic Fangio took to Zoom to hold his virtual presser and said, “Graham tweaked his ankle early on. Don’t know the extent of it." 

Fortunately, KOA's Logan and Lewis show provided an update on Glasgow after crossing paths with Broncos' GM Jon Elway. 

"John Elway tells Dave Logan & [Rick Lewis] that Graham Glasgow sprained his ankle. He wasn’t overly concerned," Krisztal tweeted. 

While it's good to hear that Elway sounds unconcerned, we don't know the severity of the injury yet, but the good news is that the Broncos have Sunday scheduled as an off-day, giving Glasgow a break at an opportune time. 

Glasgow was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2016 and hit the free-agent market as one of the most coveted interior O-linemen available. The Broncos prioritized signing him instead of pushing hard to bring back Connor McGovern or Ronald Leary, last year's starting center and right guard, respectively. 

The early returns on Glasgow have been solid if unremarkable. However, his teammates have gushed about him, including starting left guard Dalton Risner. 

"Graham Glasgow is awesome," Risner said on August 6. "He’s a character. I’m going to learn so much from Graham in terms of leadership. He’s already mentoring me in terms of how to handle myself in the offseason with workouts, stretching, and massaging. I’m going to learn a lot from that guy. He’s a great player. He’s really smart, and he’s really calm and collected."

Reading the tea leaves, the Broncos don't sound worried about Glasgow's injury. It was Austin Schlottmann who stepped into Glasgow's spot at right guard with the ones when the starer pulled up lame. 

Other Injuries

Bradley Chubb | OLB: Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in Week 4 last season and has been mostly a full participant in camp thus far. However, he left the field at Mile High early on Saturday and trainers quickly attended to him and wrapped his knee with an ice pack. 

Following Saturday's scrimmage, Chubb told Troy Renck of Denver7, “All good, just being smart as we can." 

Coach Fangio said that Chubb didn't feel right and so the Broncos pulled him as a precaution. It sounds like a flare-up of some sort and hopefully nothing serious. But it's definitely something to monitor as the Broncos' season-opener is only 17 days away. 

Drew Lock | QB: The Broncos' starting quarterback had his foot stepped on by Malik Reed during the scrimmage and hobbled off the field in pain. He seems to be just fine, however, and addressed media via Zoom following practice. Fangio didn't even mention Lock's foot following practice.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

