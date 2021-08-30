The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-12 Preseason Win Over Rams

The Denver Broncos concluded the 2021 preseason with a 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, earning a perfect record in the slate of exhibition games. Denver's performance in Game 3 was solid but not dominant like two previous outings.

When head coach Vic Fangio reviews the game tape, he will see plays that give him confidence in the Broncos' readiness to compete along with some concerns among certain position groups. The third preseason game helps solidify the fate of many players as the front office and coaching staff make decisions on who will make the 53-man roster.

From the good, to the bad, to the downright ugly, here's what to take away from Game 3.

The Good

Injured Players Return

There was a collective cheer at Empower Field as fans watched linebacker Von Miller, wideout Courtland Sutton and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam return to the field of play after missing most, and in one case, all of last season. All three players are key components if the Broncos are going to push for an AFC playoff berth.

Miller, likely a future Hall-of-Famer, played with physicality and situational awareness and did not disappoint in his return to field. Sutton’s touchdown in the corner of the end zone sent fans and players in a frenzy.

After a grueling recovery from a torn ACL, it was good to see the talented wide receiver begin to build an important bond with newly-minted quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Lastly, the second-year Okwuegbunam flashed his athleticism by attempting to hurdle over a defender after a catch — a pretty good sign that he feels confident in his surgically repaired knee.

Starting O-Line & Melvin Gordon

The unheralded first-team offensive line made an impact at the point of attack, playing like it had something to prove. The big-bodied linemen played with determination and physicality, creating big holes for ball-carriers to navigate through.

Playing in his first preseason game this year, Gordon took full advantage of his teammates work, leading to a 7 yards-per-carry average on five attempts. The ability to run the ball and keep the offense balanced must be a top priority for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Rising Stars

The preseason has revealed several new Broncos competing at a level that might earn significant playing time this season. There have been a few players that have shown they may be deserving of not only one of the 53 roster spots, but also of significant playing time.

Tight end Eric Saubert, rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper, and rookie safety Caden Sterns have shown the ability to compete at a high level and make an impact. First-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II is making GM George Paton look like Nostradamus.

It’s early, and only preseason, but Surtain seems to possess generational talent at one of the most critical positions in football. These rising stars could be the foundation for the future of the Broncos.

The Bad

Lethargic Start

Right off the bat, the Broncos' offense did not look crisp. Bridgewater missed open receivers, throwing high and outside. The timing just seemed to be off between the QB and the receiving corps.

As he warmed up, Bridgewater got into a rhythm and completed 5-of-5 passes culminating in the aforementioned touchdown to Sutton. On the second team, Drew Lock modeled the same lackluster start with an early fumble after a strip-sack, but with improved pass protection, he found his way and finalized his summer body of work with a sustained drive punctuated by a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Fort.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos' defense had not given up a touchdown in the preseason — which is a big deal. In Saturday’s game against the Rams' third-string players, though, the Broncos' starting defense was not dominant.

Denver allowed the Rams to stay on the field and execute sustained drives for way longer than they should have. If the Broncos truly are a top-5 defense, they need to consistently control the line of scrimmage and create turnovers when they step on the field.

The Ugly

Depth O-Line & Special Teams

While there have been positives on both sides of the ball, one glaring concern is that the Broncos' second-team offensive line and special teams have displayed a big gap in performance relative to the starters. The backup offensive line has shown an inability to keep the quarterback safe in the pocket, with poor play leaving signal-caller under duress too often.

Look for the Bribcis to potentially make a move to add line depth as players become available after NFL roster cuts. For the special teams, Tom McMahon's unit has not made any vast improvements over the last two years. Against the Rams, the special teams group allowed a 41-yard kick return. Something has to change when it comes to the third phase.

Bottom Line

The first step into the 2021 season journey was a success for the Broncos. Vic Fangio's squad may have won every exhibition contest, but the preseason doesn’t count when it comes to making it to the big finale.

The road gets tougher from here with the New York Giants scheming to stop the Broncos in the opening game on September 12. Hopefully, the Broncos have learned the importance of getting off to a fast start after their final preseason game.

