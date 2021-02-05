Broncos Announce Hiring of New Offensive Coach

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Hire Chris Cook as Offensive Quality Control Coach

The first coaching staff addition under new GM George Paton.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, new Denver Broncos boss George Paton executed his first batch of roster transactions. Two days later, Paton made his inaugural move to Denver's (lame duck?) coaching staff.

The Broncos have hired Chris Cook as an offensive quality control coach, the team announced Thursday.

Cook arrives to the Mile High City following a two-year stint as tight ends and offensive tackles coach at Akron. Prior to joining the Zips, he served in the same capacities, as well as recruiting coordinator, for the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, his alma mater. He broke into the coaching ranks in 2016, hired by East Carolina University as an offensive quality control coach.

Perhaps most notably, Cook spent 2018 training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, where he met current Broncos TEs coach Wade Harman. A member of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, he worked the Falcons' camp again in 2019 and assisted the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Although Cook will begin his Broncos tenure at the lowest point on the totem pole, he could grow into a valuable assistant to Harman and renowned OL coach Mike Munchak.

Denver tentatively is expected to address both positions — tight end and the offensive line (right tackle, specifically) — through March free agency and/or April's draft.

