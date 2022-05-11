The Denver Broncos just completed another successful offseason cycle, marked by a tectonic quarterback trade acquisition, several high-profile free-agent signings, and a nine-player draft haul. With all that work in the books, GM George Paton finally had time to take a breath.

And with that burst of additional o2 flooding his bloodstream, Paton went out and swooped one of the Minnesota Vikings' prized front-office assets out from under them. On Wednesday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Broncos have hired Reed Burckhardt as director of player personnel.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Vikings are still in their post-Rick Spielman infancy but wanted to keep Burckhardt around, per Klis. Paton offered a promotion and after working with him for a decade-plus (prior to joining the Broncos), Burckhardt, who'd been the Vikings' director of pro scouting, rebuffed Minnesota and took his talents to the Mile High City.

Burckhardt joins a very good front office with Paton presiding at the top, followed by assistant GM Doug Mougey, director of pro personnel A.J. Durso, and director of college scouting Brian Stark. Burckhardt is the latest of several hires Paton has made to the Broncos' front office since arriving as a first-time GM in January of 2021.

Burckhardt isn't the first ex-Vikings front-office exec either. Paton's notable hires include director of football operations, and former Minnesota cohort, Kelly Kleine, as well as senior personnel executive Roman Phifer.

Paton has remade the Broncos' front office in his image and the early returns speak to the efficacy of his hiring moves. The Broncos may have only won seven games last year but Paton was saddled with a lame-duck Vic Fangio as head coach.

Still, Paton's maiden draft class was prolific, earning him the coveted Best Draft Award for 2022 (based on 2021). Then Paton put a dent in the NFL universe by orchestrating the Russell Wilson trade, immediately rocketing Denver up league power rankings.

The Broncos are now a force to be reckoned with. And while Paton's 2022 draft haul hasn't been as immediately lavished with plaudits as his first, time will reveal the quality of each selection, just like last year.

So who is Burckhardt? Klis reports.

A former backup quarterback at South Dakota State, Burckhardt had spent the previous 13 years with the Vikings – nearly 12 of those while working with Paton – and most recently had been their director of pro scouting. Although the Vikings had overhauled most of their front office this offseason, they wanted to keep Burckhardt. Instead, he got a nice promotion from the Broncos and a chance to reunite with Paton.

If Paton is leading this team on a big-game hunt, it's safe to say the Broncos are now loaded for bear.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!