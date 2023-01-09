Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.

Long a favorite of Broncos general manager George Paton, Quinn was a finalist last January for the job that went to Nathaniel Hackett, whom Paton fired 15 games into his rookie campaign.

Quinn, 52, subsequently returned to the Cowboys on a sweetened contract, the architect of a swarming defense that leads the NFL in takeaways and ranks fifth in scoring — a driving force behind the club's 12-5 finish.

The former Atlanta Falcons head man checks several of the boxes that co-owner Greg Penner and Denver's search committee must tick. His resume qualifiers: experience, leadership, and, perhaps most notable in this case, familiarity with quarterback Russell Wilson from their time in Seattle.

"He's an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader," Wilson said of Quinn following Sunday's season-closing win over the Chargers.

Quinn is among several reported candidates to garner interest from the Broncos, who also arranged meetings with ex-Saints HC Sean Payton and current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as in-house DC Ejiro Evero.

The team also has submitted interview requests for Rams DC Raheem Morris and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, according to media reports.

