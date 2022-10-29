Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are hoping to get off the schneid in London. Embattled amid a four-game losing streak, the Broncos draw the Jacksonville Jaguars in a city they've never won in.

As per usual, the Broncos are the walking wounded. With the season on the line, how healthy will the Broncos be Sunday morning across the pond in England?

Here are the final injury reports for both squads.

Broncos

Out

CB Essang Bassey (hamstring)

OLB Baron Browning (hip)

WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin)

OT Cam Fleming (quad)

S Caden Sterns (hip)

Questionable

S P.J. Locke (hamstring)

Full Go

ILB Josey Jewell (knee)

DT Mike Purcell (knee)

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring)

CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow)

Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win.

Meanwhile, Jewell returns to the lineup to relieve the beleaguered tackling machine Alex Singleton. Singleton has produced tackles, but he's been a liability against the run by struggling to get off blocks and making questionable reads.

Fleming's absence is noteworthy, too, as the Broncos would prefer not to play Calvin Anderson at left tackle. But with Wilson's hamstring being good to go, there is hope yet.

Locke was a late addition to the injury report. The Broncos amended their injury report on Saturday with Locke's inclusion as questionable.

Jaguars

Out

S Tyree Gillespie (NIR)

DL Adam Gotsis (NIR)

CB Tevaughn Campbell (NIR)

Questionable

WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

Analysis: The Jaguars are relatively healthy. The Broncos will get their best shot.

Gotsis' potential revenge game vs. the Broncos will pass without so much as a whimper.

