Here's Why Broncos' RT Bobby Massie is in for Rough Game vs. Jaguars

The Broncos have to come out on top in this particular matchup on Sunday to beat the Jaguars.

With the Denver Broncos winning their season opener, the team is looking to continue its start hot. The Broncos getting ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, a young, inexperienced team with talent on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville has several good pieces on defense, but the most dangerous one to the Broncos is edge rusher Josh Allen. The Broncos have had issues solving their right tackle position, which is where Allen will be attacking.

That puts pressure on new right tackle Bobby Massie, who had a solid game in the season opener, though imperfect. With Massie against Allen, it could be a long day for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater if the right tackle doesn't step up to the plate.

Allen is an athletic and quick pass rusher with great length. He is emerging as one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL but didn't play much last year due to injury. The year prior as a rookie, he picked up 10.5 sacks, which was a very fast start to his career.

In the season opener, Allen picked up four total pressures with one sack. He was also a big factor against the run by holding up well on the edge. He has a ton of potential to take over the game and cause havoc for the Broncos’ offense.

Bridgewater did a great job handling the New York Giants’ pressure last week, but it's best not to tempt fate. Giving the veteran signal-caller more time in the pocket is a significant benefit to the offense which is why it's so crucial for Massie to hold up.

The Jaguars boast some good edge rushers, which can help keep Allen fresh and make him a bit more dangerous. Massie will have his hands full, and this will be a test for the veteran tackle to gauge what Denver will get out of him this year. Denver needs Massie to play well and show he can hold down the fort at right tackle and stop what has been a turnstile at the position.

