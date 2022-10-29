The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London, hoping to snap the four-game losing streak that is hanging around the team's neck like an anvil.

Whispers of an in-season firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and murmurs of who could replace him as interim if the Walton/Penner ownership group sent him packing have been quite the off-field distraction for the Broncos.

A win over Jacksonville might not silence the cacophony, but it would certainly take the edge off. But what awaits the Broncos in London?

I recently sat down with John Shipley, a long-time Jaguars beat reporter, and the Publisher of SI.com's Jaguar Report, to get a bead on what caliber opponent the Broncos will cross swords with on Sunday. Here are my five questions to this Jaguars expert and his answers.

How has Doug Pederson settled into his new head-coaching gig in Jacksonville?

Shipley: There has been the occasional questionable decision on fourth down and a lack of attention to the running game at times, but overall, Pederson has the Jaguars looking miles better than they have at any point in the last four years. Where the Jaguars have struggled is closing games, going 0-5 already this year in one-score games after being in only three last year.

Overall, though, Pederson has done a good job of making the Jaguars simply look like an NFL team again, which isn't a high bar for most organizations, but it is here.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Has Pederson elevated Trevor Lawrence early on? Compared to Urban Meyer.

Shipley: Lawrence has improved by leaps and bounds, even if the wins haven't come yet. He had an awful turnover-filled game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 and one backbreaking interception vs. the Houston Texans, but otherwise, he has had a really impressive season.

Lawrence is top-15 in most of the important metrics after ranking near the very bottom in nearly all of them last season. Pederson has catered the offense to Lawrence's strengths and made sure he isn't asking him to carry the offense on his back yet, something Meyer never understood.

Who is Jacksonville's biggest offensive and defensive sleeper?

Shipley: Biggest offensive sleeper is JaMycal Hasty. He had a 61-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago and has consistently looked like an explosive and reliable option out of the backfield. With James Robinson traded, Hasty is line for more carries this week and each week moving forward and is officially the team's No. 2 running back.

As for the defense, I will say DaVon Hamilton. Hamilton doesn't play a sexy position as a nose tackle, but he has been Jacksonville's most consistent defensive lineman this season, making plays against both the run and the pass. He has especially improved as a pass-rusher, making some critical quarterback hits in the last two weeks.

How are you feeling about the James Robinson trade?

Shipley: Bleh. On one hand, it doesn't look like a great trade in terms of the health of the franchise because the lack of communication with Robinson about his role makes it feel like all of the stink is not yet out of TIAA Bank Field.

Plus, for as good as Travis Etienne has looked over the last three weeks, he has also made a lot of critical mistakes at the worst times. He is their best skill player, but he isn't as consistent as Robinson.

With that said, getting a fifth-round pick (which it will be if Robinson runs for another 260 yards) for a running back who was clearly the new No. 2 and who won't return next year is a good business decision.

Score prediction?

Shipley: Jaguars 16, Broncos 13. I think this is going to be a whacky, sloppy game, but I do think the Jaguars' offense should give them a shot.

