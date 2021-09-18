Week 2 is More Crucial than You Think for RB Javonte Williams & Broncos' Interior OL

Javonte Williams didn't have the best showing in the season opener but he has a huge opportunity this week vs. the Jaguars.

The Denver Broncos have a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on both sides of the ball this week. On paper, the Broncos are the much better, more experienced team and are the favorites in Las Vegas.

However, to walk out with the win, the Broncos have to go out and execute and exploit their advantages. While the Jaguars don’t have the most talented interior defensive line, they did a good job shutting down runs between the tackles last week.

The Houston Texans averaged just over 2.9 yards per attempt when rushing between the tackles. Coming out of Week 1, Denver needs to do a better job running the ball overall, especially between the tackles.

In their season opener, the Broncos picked up just 26 yards between the tackles on 11 rushing attempts. Denver has to do better, which is why Javonte Williams is under the rookie spotlight for this week, even though Patrick Surtain II is set to start at cornerback.

This team has to run the ball better to take the pressure off of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and make the offense as potent as possible. Fortunately, Denver has a favorable matchup against the Jaguars’ defensive line even with its issues on the interior offensive line.

The Jaguars field a decent unit but nowhere near the caliber defensive line as the Giants boasted. To make life easier for Williams and Melvin Gordon, the interior O-line has to go out there and execute.

Between the tackles, Williams had six rushes for 15 total yards against the Giants. That's not what the Broncos want to see with the power he brings to the table. If he can have a good game this week, it would be an excellent sign for the Broncos' offense.

If this team struggles to establish its running game against an average Jaguars' defensive line, it wouldn't bode well for the season. In fact, if the Broncos struggle to run the ball, especially up the middle, it might be a sign that changes need to be made to the interior.

With the power Williams brings as a rusher, the Broncos need to use him to help soften the belly of the Jaguars' defense.

