Report: Broncos Connected to Free-Agent QBs Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor

Woody Paige wants you to know he was right about Matthew Stafford not coming to the Denver Broncos and that he will be proven right about Deshaun Watson having zero interest in defecting to the Mile High City.

The longtime Broncos reporter also wants you to get familiar with the names of two alternative (read: less attractive) quarterback options as Denver combs the veteran landscape in search of a mentor to/replacement for incumbent starter Drew Lock.

Ignoring the improbable scenario in which the Broncos inexplicably land Wilson, a projected top-two draft choice, the big draw here is Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former No. 1 overall selection and recent backup to retiring New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees.

Winston is the owner of 19,812 passing yards and 121 touchdowns across 76 career games. He led the NFL in passing in 2019 with 5,109 yards on 380 completions. The 27-year-old also has 88 career interceptions to his name, a chunk of which came in 2019 when he tossed an ungodly 30 picks — a new league record.

The type of signal-caller who requires ideal circumstances, none more important than proper coaching, Winston is tentatively expected to succeed Brees, so it's no sure thing that he even makes it to unrestricted free agency. And even if he does, it's no sure thing he'd like to play for the Broncos, or vice versa.

Taylor, the 2020 backup to Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, could be a more sensible (and likely cheaper) option amid a pool that includes Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Mitchell Trubisky, among others.

For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus predicted that Denver will sign Dalton to a two-year, $10 million deal when free agency kicks off next month.

