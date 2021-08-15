Drew Lock Drops Revealing Comment on Broncos' Rookie RB Javonte Williams

In the Denver Broncos' 33-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings, multiple young players jumped off the screen to anyone watching the game. The Broncos rested most of their first-team offensive players and defenders, putting the onus on the younger guys to carry the water.

No problem.

Multiple rookies and young players balled out in Minnesota. With the exception of first-round cornerback Patrick Surtian II, perhaps no rookie stood out more than running back Javonte Williams.

The Broncos' second-round pick this year admitted to some pre-game butterflies, but he could have fooled quarterback Drew Lock, who marveled afterward at the rookie's "calmness."

"It was a little nerve-racking but he’s a tough kid," Lock said post-game. "I said it on the sideline, he’s probably one of the youngest, calmest guys I’ve ever been around. I say young being a rookie but he’s just extremely calm... It honestly gives me a little more calmness just being able to be relaxed because he knows his job, he knows what he needs to do, and when he gets the ball in his hands, he runs pretty hard."

That's no lie. Williams' ability to run hard with physicality and break tackles was on full display Saturday night. He carried the rock five times for 29 yards (5.8 avg) and scored a touchdown that was wiped off the board by a Jerry Jeudy holding foul.

On that called-back touchdown, Williams bounced off multiple would-be tacklers on his way to pay-dirt. It was unfortunate the score was nullified by a holding penalty because the rookie's effort was Herculean.

For his part, Williams isn't sure why he's so calm and collected in the heat of battle but if pressed, he'd chalk it up to his preparation, which is a rare trait in a rookie.

"I don't really know," Williams said post-game. "I guess the preparation you see me going through like watching film and going through my assignments in practice."

Head coach Vic Fangio remarked on Williams' NFL debut and admitted to a little anxiety about whether the rookie would be able to translate his impressive training camp body of work to the grid-iron.

"I was anxious to see him because you can look at running backs all you want in practice and they can do good and get better," Fangio said post-game. "But ultimately the number one job of a running back is to be able to make people miss or break tackles. And he was able to do that. And you could only find that in a game. So I was really anxious to see him, and obviously, he didn't disappoint."

Although Williams' NFL debut wasn't some tour de force, it served as a confirmation of sorts that the Broncos' decision to trade up in the second round and draft him seems to have been a wise call.

Earlier this week, when asked about the performance of Williams and Surtain, Denver's first two picks in this year's draft, GM George Paton basically said that the rookies have been as-advertised.

"They're exactly what we thought they were when we drafted them. Nothing phases either player," Paton said on Thursday. "They both work hard, they go about [their] day-to-day. They don't let all the media stuff go to their head. They were pros the day they walked in. They attack it every day. They love the work; they love the process. We know they are highly talented.”

