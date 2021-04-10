Report: Broncos QB Linked to Job Opening with AFC Team

Jeff Driskel could go from playing for the Denver Broncos in 2020 to playing against the Denver Broncos in 2021.

The New York Post named Driskel among "players to watch" in the Jets' active search for an experienced backup quarterback to station behind incoming rookie Zach Wilson, the presumed No. 2 overall pick of this month's NFL draft.

"Douglas also might be looking for a quarterback to shake free from another team via trade or being cut," wrote beat reporter Brian Costello. "The Panthers are shopping Teddy Bridgewater after acquiring Darnold. It seems unlikely the Jets would trade for Bridgewater, but they could pounce if he gets cut. Bridgewater may be looking for a team on which he can start and not just be a mentor or keep the seat warm for Wilson, though. Other players to watch are the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew, Washington’s Kyle Allen and the Broncos’ Jeff Driskel as those teams figure out their quarterback rooms."

Driskel, 28, joined the Broncos in March 2020, signing a two-year, $5 million deal, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The former Bengals and Lions signal-caller made three appearances for Denver. He held his own during a Week 2 relief effort against the Steelers, following an injury to Drew Lock, but cratered the following game in an ill-fated start versus the Buccaneers. Driskel finished the season having thrown for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on 35-of-64 passing. He absorbed a whopping 11 sacks across 115 snaps.

The Broncos, to this point, have retained Driskel on their expansive offseason roster. But with Lock returning, Brett Rypien under contract, and the probability that new general manager George Paton acquires another QB — be it a rookie or veteran — he inevitably will draw the short straw in the weeks ahead.

Driskel is scheduled to earn $2.5 million in base salary and count $3.250 million against the salary cap in 2021, his walk year.

Denver can save $2.5 million, leaving behind only $750,000 in dead money, by cutting or trading him prior to June 1.

