The Denver Broncos are on a three-game slide. Next up on the docket is a surging 4-2 New York Jets squad that has won three in a row and exceeded expectations early on.

What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around the table on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 6.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-4: Until the coaches can fix the lack of discipline plaguing the Broncos, it will be very hard to anticipate a victory against any opponent. The 151 yards in penalties given up last week was not an outlier; it was part of a disgraceful trend where the coaching, player execution, and discipline aren't good enough. In this one, maybe the Broncos play tough, but the Jets are a good football team who have started the season well. I can see a situation where the Broncos are driving late, only to see restored starter Melvin Gordon fumble to seal their fate.

Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-4: Even Nostradamus would have struggled to foresee the fortunes of these two teams. All the same old 'must win' stuff is pointless to say until actions mirror the words for the listing Broncos. Simply put, nobody can trust this team until it wins a game. Sadly, it's not this Sunday.

Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-4: There might not be two more surprising teams in football than the Broncos and Jets, but for opposite reasons. The Broncos find themselves in a mess and trying to survive until the bye week without losing the season. Even in their desperation, Denver cannot overcome all the issues surrounding the team. On Sunday, the Broncos' defense gives up a couple of big plays to the Jets, and the offense once again struggles to have any identity.

Pick: Jets 23, Broncos 17

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-3: The Broncos offense won’t catch a break against the Jets' ninth-ranked defense. It's time for head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff to find the code to unlock touchdowns in the red zone.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jets 21

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 3-3: The Jets seem to have found their identity under second-year head coach Robert Saleh, which is something the 2-4 Broncos can’t say. The Broncos need to find their flow offensively early in this game to give the home fans something to get excited about for the first time this year.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 20

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-3: Before the season started, many would have chalked up this game vs. the Jets as a victory for the Broncos. However, much has changed since the season began. The Jets are a disciplined and well-coached team, while the Broncos are not, which may be the difference in this contest. The Broncos' defense will keep it close as they have, but as usual, there is no player who steps up to turn the tide.

Pick: Jets 19, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-4: Count me among the multitude of suckers the Broncos conned this offseason with the acquisition of Russell Wilson and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett. What we've witnessed thus far defies explanation. I'd be lying to you if I were to say I know what shape the Broncos' offense will take against the Jets. But what I do know is this: Zach Wilson is not a good quarterback, and he'll crumble like a cookie in the face of the Broncos' smothering defense. This will give Wilson and company a few prime opportunities to jump out to an early lead and never look back. The question is, have Wilson and Hackett grown enough to be trusted to capitalize on those opportunities? I have my doubts, but for old time's sake, I'm going to give Denver one last measure of trust.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 3-3: I want to pick the Broncos. I really do. But I've touched the hot stove enough times to know it burns. The Jets aren't a good matchup for Denver; their defensive line is ferocious, and their running game is explosive. Perhaps if Russ finds his groove, he could outduel Zach Wilson. There's just no indication a breakout game is coming for the $245 million QB. But, hey, at least Melvin Gordon is happy.

Pick: Jets 19, Broncos 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-2: The Broncos are a mess right now and reeling. With Wilson’s injury and a defunct offense, can the Broncos beat an upstart and surprising Jets team? I think Zach Wilson makes just enough mistakes to give the Broncos a win at home.

Pick: Broncos 23, Jets 17

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-3: The Jets knocked off Green Bay, who are not only struggling on offense, but on defense as well. The Broncos' defense should do more than enough to give them a chance. But can the offense capitalize? That's the big question. I give the home team the benefit of the doubt, but I will only do this for so long.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 2-4: Say what you want about the Jets, but they’re a disciplined football team under Coach Saleh. New York’s defense will batter and bruise Denver’s pathetic offense that features fumble-prone drama queen Melvin Gordon. The Broncos' defense quits on its head coach, and the locker room splinters. More no shows at home with the fans in attendance being boobirds. Perfect time for a Zach Wilson coming-out party.

Pick: Jets 27, Broncos 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-5: I'm taking the home team.

Pick: Broncos 21, Jets 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-4: This game feels like another low-scoring defensive battle. Neither team has a good offense, and both possess a defense that can attack the opponent's weakness. Whoever forces more takeaways will likely be the winner, and Zach Wilson is a bigger problem there than Russell Wilson.

Pick: Broncos 12, Jets 9

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 1-5: The Jets are hot, coming off a win at Lambeau, and it's hard to see them slowing down against a Broncos team that still lacks discipline. While Denver's defense can keep the game close, I just can't trust this offense to capitalize on its opportunities.

Pick: Jets 17, Broncos 13

