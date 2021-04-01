Broncos Insider Leaks Surprising News on Sam Darnold Trade

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Report: Jets QB Sam Darnold 'Not Enough of Upgrade' for Broncos Trade

"Hasn't been interest to this point."
Author:
Publish date:

The odds of Sam Darnold landing in the Mile High City are increasingly slim.

According to Troy Renck of ABC Denver, the Broncos have had no interest "to this point" in acquiring the New York Jets quarterback, who reportedly is being dangled for a second-round draft pick.

"Not viewed as enough of upgrade to relinquish second round pick. Things change. But that’s been case all offseason to my knowledge," Renck said Tuesday of a potential Darnold deal.

What happens next on the Broncos?

Rumors surrounding Darnold and Denver have swirled all offseason as it became clear the former likely will be replaced by a rookie QB and the latter is eyeing competition for incumbent starter Drew Lock.

Last month, NBC Sports' Peter King hinted the Broncos could ship the No. 40 overall choice to New York in exchange for Darnold — a speculative trade package recently echoed by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

“I start looking at the options that they're faced with and I'm thinking, 'Man, if it’s cheaper to get Sam Darnold and then you still maintain your pick there at No. 9, that might be the best way to proceed,'" Jeremiah said.

He added: "The fact that a full commitment [to Lock] hasn’t happened is due to the fact they have more information inside the building than we do."

The second signal-caller selected in the ballyhooed 2018 class, Darnold has appeared in 38 games as a pro, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions on 59.8% career completion percentage. He made 12 starts last season, tossing nine TDs to 11 INTs for the 2-14 Jets. (Broncos fans recall his nightmarish 46-yard scoring run in Week 4, a 37-28 Denver victory.)

Unsigned beyond the upcoming season, Darnold is due to collect $4.604 million in guaranteed salary for 2021, his age-24 campaign. If added, Denver would preserve the right to exercise his fifth-year contract option, valued at $18.8 million.

