Broncos Speculated as Suitor for Free-Agent CB Joe Haden

Improbable as it is to materialize, the Denver Broncos have been connected to former Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, who's spent the last six months toiling in unrestricted free agency.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes that should change — and Denver "must" come calling.

"The Broncos have solid or promising starters at almost every spot on both sides of the ball, but to reach their full potential, they have to develop some depth," Ballentine wrote Wednesday. "That's especially true when it comes to their cornerback room.

"Joe Haden is the most proven corner still available, and he would give the Broncos a good fallback plan in case of injury. The 33-year-old isn't what he used to be, but he still held quarterbacks to a 60 percent completion percentage when targeted last season."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Haden played the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who used the 2010 No. 7 overall pick on the Florida product. He defected to Pittsburgh in 2017, making 67 starts for the Black and Gold, including 11 last season.

All told, Haden has appeared in 158 NFL games, with 504 solo tackles, 155 pass deflections, 29 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Although still a capable cover man, the Broncos are unlikely to seek Haden's services unless an injury strikes its five-deep CB stable comprised of Surtain, Darby, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, and Darius Philllips. Even then, the team could sooner elevate Faion Hicks or Essang Bassey from the practice squad for insurance purposes.

Pro Football Focus reported in June that Haden "has offers currently on the table." Don't expect Denver general manager George Paton to pull up a seat.

