Fangio, Broncos Vets Heap Massive Praise on Second-Year LB

Justin Strnad impressed as a rookie linebacker before getting hurt, but this year he seems to have picked up right where he left off.

During 2020 training camp, rookie linebacker Justin Strnad was often impressing the Denver Broncos coaching staff. He was mentioned regularly in post-practice press conferences, prior to getting hurt, and many thought he would not only make the team but carve out a sizeable role.

That ended when Strnad hurt his wrist and ended up missing the season on injured reserve. Since then, he's been the forgotten man among the Broncos linebackers, but through the first two weeks of training camp, he is making it clear that it was a mistake to overlook him.

Even before starter Josey Jewell suffered a groin injury and had to miss some practices, Strnad was impressive. After Jewell got hurt, Strnad took his spot on the first-team defense next to Alexander Johnson and has continued to look strong out there.

“He’s done well. I see him getting better and better every day," head coach Vic Fangio said after Saturday's practice. "This is a great opportunity for him, and so far, he’s responded. He’s a long way from being ready, but I do see him getting better every day."

Fangio's praise doesn't mean everything was perfect, and Strnad had plenty of mistakes, but he made a lot of plays as well. Adding to how impressive he's already been, Strnad seems to do even better each day he is out there with the ones.

He did bite on a play-action pass in a recent practice, allowing tight end Noah Fant to get wide open for an easy touchdown. However, that was the biggest mistake Strnad has made in training camp so far.

Another area he needs to improve on is communication, which Johnson highlighted after Tuesday's practice.

“I feel like communication, that’d be [the] thing," Johnson said of Strnad having to take over as a starter. "Josey has been in the system just as long as I have, so me and Josey are a little up to snuff on different communication techniques and stuff like that. But as far as playing-wise, he’s out there busting his tail, doing his job.”

Communication is vital for linebackers, especially in Fangio's scheme, but that comes with time. With Strnad, that will be one area to keep an eye on to see if he improves there.

It's always unfortunate to see players get opportunities because of injuries, but it's a part of the game. When a guy's name gets called, he has to step up, answer the bell, and perform.

Strnad is doing exactly that, and the Broncos really need him to keep it up and carry this over to the preseason games, especially with rookie third-rounder Baron Browning's slow start.



Strnad was held out of Sunday's practice after he cramped up a little on Saturday. It was just a precaution.

