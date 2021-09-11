3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Giants

If the Broncos can check these three boxes, Vic Fangio will finally notch that elusive first September victory as a head coach.

Vic Fangio is on a mission to snap his September streak of ignominy and for the first time as head coach of the Denver Broncos, notch a win in the standings in the first month of the season. In the NFL, that's easier said than done.

But if the Broncos can secure these three keys to victory, this team will start off the 2021 campaign 1-0 and get that September monkey off Fangio's back.

Key 1: Start Fast

It's one thing to constantly inhabit a 'world of suck' but to be both bad and boring, it's more than Broncos fans can endure much longer. This team has struggled to start games off hot for the past four seasons, which trickles down to the standings.

If the Broncos can establish some momentum early, on both sides of the ball, it'll go a long way toward squeezing the life out of an embattled New York Giants squad already limping from wounds sustained by the injury bug. That means Teddy Bridgewater needs to get things cooking early and often, even if it doesn't result in touchdowns.

You want to see those touchdowns, obviously, but the key is getting points on each of Denver's first three drives. The flip side to that coin is starting hot defensively and smothering Daniel Jones and company. Considering the return of Von Miller to the edge and the new additions made to the secondary, if Fangio can't scheme this unit to a momentous start against the Giants, it could be a harbinger of disappointment to come.

Key 2: Control the Trenches

It goes beyond just establishing the run offensively. The Broncos have to control the point of attack on both sides of the ball. That means stopping the run and getting after the quarterback, while also protecting Bridgewater, as much as anything.

A quarterback's best friend is a reliable and prolific rushing attack. With backfield weapons like Melvin Gordon III and rookie Javonte Williams, the Broncos have the tools to get after what was a major defensive weakness for the Giants last year.

In the same way that the 'low man wins' in the game of football, the team that dictates the line of scrimmage emerges victorious more often than not. The Broncos have the horses to lock down the trenches but the men on the headset will be just as complicit in the outcome of that objective as the players.

Key 3: Harass the QB

There's a good chance Bradley Chubb won't play on Sunday and even if he does, he'll be limited. However, the Broncos can't let that hold them back from getting after Jones.

Like most quarterbacks, Jones is prone to making some bad decisions with the ball when under duress, so the onus falls on Miller and company to really turn the screws and force the third-year signal-caller into a few face-palm moments. Jones will throw the ball to the opposite team when pressured and he has a penchant for playing 'loosey-goosey' with the ball in the pocket, giving Miller the chance to reprise his infamous strip-sacking style as depicted in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship.

Last season, the Broncos finished -16 in turnover differential last year, which was atrocious. That means Denver turned it over 16 more times than it took the ball away in 2020.

The Broncos hedged their bet on the giveaway front by throwing in with the ostensibly more conservative quarterback in Bridgewater — erring on the side of the higher floor rather than the higher ceiling. Hopefully, that comes out in the wash, but taking the ball away can only help Bridgewater and company put some points on the board and play smart with the ball.

This week, the Broncos need to go beyond just taking the ball away; the defense has to force at least two turnovers, and Bridgewater needs to convert those turnovers into points.