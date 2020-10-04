SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' LB Josey Jewell Quietly Makes History in 37-28 Win Over Jets

Chad Jensen

One of the tropes of the Denver Broncos' 0-3 start to the season — outside of the epidemic of injuries — was the apparent regression of many of the 'stars' of the 2019 campaign. Players like Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Alexander Johnson (to a lesser degree), and Dalton Risner took a step backward from where they ended last season, respectively. 

Linebacker Josey Jewell might not have been perceived as one of 2019's 'stars' but like the players mentioned above, he appeared to have regressed through the Broncos' first three games of the 2020 campaign. That made his explosive performance in Week 4's 37-28 victory over the New York Jets all the more noteworthy. And the sweeter. 

Jewell led the team with 10 tackles (eight solo) and notched two sacks, becoming just the second Bronco since 1994 (and the first since Von Miller did it vs. K.C., 11/27/16) to record at least 10 tackles and two sacks in a single game. 

“I thought Josey played a good game tonight," head coach Vic Fangio said post-game. "We blitzed them more than usual and he came through with that and made some plays. I saw him in some good coverage situations, and we really played the run extremely well."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jewell was a whirling dervish in Week 4 and to boot, he wasn't a liability in coverage. Now, it's worth mentioning that the Jets don't exactly field the same level of tight end and running back talent that, say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Pittsburgh Steelers do, but Jewell shined in coverage last week. 

157 of Jewell's 277 total snaps this season have been in coverage. He's relinquished a 97.2 QB rating to opponents when targeted, earning a 55.2 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus through the first quarter of the season. 

55.2 isn't good and is in fact, well below-average. But Jewell bounced back in a big way vs. the Jets and deserves credit for it. 

On the season, he's totaled 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, and two tackles for a loss. Where he really seems to be thriving is as a run-defending linebacker. His run fits have been solid to start with. 

"I’m looking here that it was 18 carries by their running backs for 45 yards, so that’s less than two yards per carry," Fangio said post-game in regards to the Jets' production on the ground. "So, Josey had something to do with that as one of our inside linebackers, so I’m just really pleased with his play.”

Where I didn't expect Jewell to shine, if I'm being honest, was as a pass rusher. Now, obviously, Jewell is rarely going to straight-up rush the passer. When he does rush, it's typically as a blitzer, whether that be as a disguised delay, or a twist. 

However, defensive play-caller Vic Fangio — who rarely likes to blitz — has been very unimaginative up to this point, sending Johnson as a delayed rusher through the A-gap and telegraphing it all the way. If last week revealed anything to Fangio, it should be that Jewell is the better option to send on those blitzes. He simply has the better knack for it. 

The Broncos' decision to cut tenured veteran linebacker Todd Davis on the doorstep of the season was a questionable one but if Jewell can continue to play at the same level as he did in Week 4, Davis' departure will be forgettable. 

Perhaps all Jewell and Johnson needed was a little time to form some cohesion and chemistry as the Broncos' off-ball linebacker duo. One game is too little to jump to any far-reaching conclusions, but congratulations are in order for Jewell quietly finding his way into the Broncos' record books by virtue of his Week 4 performance. 

The Broncos are expected to add to their linebacker corps with free agent Nigel Bradham visiting over the weekend. Known for his coverage chops, Bradham can give the Broncos a boost in the middle of the field but don't expect him to step in and replace Jewell. For now, 'The Outlaw' has his starting job locked down. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNYJ. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

9 Winners, 5 Losers From Broncos' 37-28 Win Over Jets

The Broncos notched their first win of the season over the Jets. Who were the biggest winners and losers coming out of Week 4?

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

3 Key Takeaways From Broncos 37-28 Victory Over Jets

The Broncos notched their first win of the season, defeating the Jets at MetLife Stadium 37-28. What did we learn?

Lance Sanderson

by

Chilly303

Fangio Reveals Reason he Skipped Post-Game Salutations With Jets, Ushering Broncos Straight to Locker Room

Vic Fangio did not allow his team to do the traditional post-game mid-field salutations, skipping the handshake with Adam Gase as he ushered the Broncos straight to the locker room.

Chad Jensen

by

Txsbronco

Broncos Bringing in Respected Free-Agent Coverage Linebacker for Visit

The Broncos could be adding another veteran linebacker and one with some real coverage chops.

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

Fangio Says Drew Lock has '50-50' Chance to Play in Broncos' Week 5 tilt at Patriots

Could Drew Lock be back in time to face New England? Vic Fangio addressed it.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos 37, Jets 28: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

In the team's their first win of the season, there was a lot of good, plenty of bad, and some ugly for the Broncos. What should fans glean from Week 4?

Zack Kelberman

by

Grapplerr87

Brett Rypien Makes History in First Career Start

Brett Rypien did some good and bad things on Thursday night but he got the win. In so doing, the second-year signal-caller carved himself out a piece of Broncos history

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 4 at Jets Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 4 vs. the Jets?

Erick Trickel