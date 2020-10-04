Broncos' LB Josey Jewell Quietly Makes History in 37-28 Win Over Jets

One of the tropes of the Denver Broncos' 0-3 start to the season — outside of the epidemic of injuries — was the apparent regression of many of the 'stars' of the 2019 campaign. Players like Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Alexander Johnson (to a lesser degree), and Dalton Risner took a step backward from where they ended last season, respectively.

Linebacker Josey Jewell might not have been perceived as one of 2019's 'stars' but like the players mentioned above, he appeared to have regressed through the Broncos' first three games of the 2020 campaign. That made his explosive performance in Week 4's 37-28 victory over the New York Jets all the more noteworthy. And the sweeter.

Jewell led the team with 10 tackles (eight solo) and notched two sacks, becoming just the second Bronco since 1994 (and the first since Von Miller did it vs. K.C., 11/27/16) to record at least 10 tackles and two sacks in a single game.

“I thought Josey played a good game tonight," head coach Vic Fangio said post-game. "We blitzed them more than usual and he came through with that and made some plays. I saw him in some good coverage situations, and we really played the run extremely well."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jewell was a whirling dervish in Week 4 and to boot, he wasn't a liability in coverage. Now, it's worth mentioning that the Jets don't exactly field the same level of tight end and running back talent that, say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Pittsburgh Steelers do, but Jewell shined in coverage last week.

157 of Jewell's 277 total snaps this season have been in coverage. He's relinquished a 97.2 QB rating to opponents when targeted, earning a 55.2 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus through the first quarter of the season.

55.2 isn't good and is in fact, well below-average. But Jewell bounced back in a big way vs. the Jets and deserves credit for it.

On the season, he's totaled 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, and two tackles for a loss. Where he really seems to be thriving is as a run-defending linebacker. His run fits have been solid to start with.

"I’m looking here that it was 18 carries by their running backs for 45 yards, so that’s less than two yards per carry," Fangio said post-game in regards to the Jets' production on the ground. "So, Josey had something to do with that as one of our inside linebackers, so I’m just really pleased with his play.”

Where I didn't expect Jewell to shine, if I'm being honest, was as a pass rusher. Now, obviously, Jewell is rarely going to straight-up rush the passer. When he does rush, it's typically as a blitzer, whether that be as a disguised delay, or a twist.

However, defensive play-caller Vic Fangio — who rarely likes to blitz — has been very unimaginative up to this point, sending Johnson as a delayed rusher through the A-gap and telegraphing it all the way. If last week revealed anything to Fangio, it should be that Jewell is the better option to send on those blitzes. He simply has the better knack for it.

The Broncos' decision to cut tenured veteran linebacker Todd Davis on the doorstep of the season was a questionable one but if Jewell can continue to play at the same level as he did in Week 4, Davis' departure will be forgettable.

Perhaps all Jewell and Johnson needed was a little time to form some cohesion and chemistry as the Broncos' off-ball linebacker duo. One game is too little to jump to any far-reaching conclusions, but congratulations are in order for Jewell quietly finding his way into the Broncos' record books by virtue of his Week 4 performance.

The Broncos are expected to add to their linebacker corps with free agent Nigel Bradham visiting over the weekend. Known for his coverage chops, Bradham can give the Broncos a boost in the middle of the field but don't expect him to step in and replace Jewell. For now, 'The Outlaw' has his starting job locked down.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.