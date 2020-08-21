SI.com
Broncos' LB Todd Davis to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Calf Strain, per Report

Chad Jensen

It could've been worse for Todd Davis. The Denver Broncos' No. 1 linebacker went down with a calf injury toward the end of Thursday's practice and had to be helped to the locker room by trainers. 

After undergoing an MRI, the news isn't ideal but it's a lot better than what it could have been. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had the report. 

"Broncos LB Todd Davis is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with the calf injury he suffered in practice yesterday, source said. Good news that he has a chance to get back for Week 1," Pelissero tweeted on Friday. 

The team will keep its fingers crossed that Davis will be able to return in time for the season-opener vs. the Tennessee Titans on September 14. Last year, Davis went down on Day 1 of training camp with a calf injury on his right leg and was only supposed to miss '2-3 weeks' initially, but it ended up being the better part of two months. He missed each of the first two games. 

But if this injury is just a strain and there's no tear, barring an unforeseeable setback, the odds are good that Davis will be back in time for Week 1. Davis' injury gives rise to Josey Jewell and rookie linebacker Justin Strnad, both of whom saw reps with the first-team defense on Thursday.

Expect that trend to persist on Day 7 of camp. The Broncos will hold practice again on Friday before taking a much-needed day off. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

