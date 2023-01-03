Broncos Player Grades for Week 17 Loss to Chiefs

Here's how the Denver Broncos graded out at the individual level in 17.

The Denver Broncos fell to 4-12 with back-to-back losses on Christmas and New Year's Day. After getting blown out on Christmas, they made changes with the coaching staff, firing Nathaniel Hackett, but it didn't change the results.

Denver fought hard against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks after nearly pulling out a huge comeback win against its bitter AFC West rival. Denver has had two of its best days offensively against the Chiefs' defense but has been unable to pull it off.

MVP(s)

Week 17: Offense: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Grade: 65.6

Meinerz allowed two pressures on the quarterback, but he was a mauler in the run game. In what has been an up-and-down season for Meinerz, this was a good game when the Broncos are in evaluation mode, and it was a good showing in back-to-back games.

Week 17: Defense: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 71.9

There is a reason Surtain is viewed as one of the best corners in the NFL. He kept his assignment from being targeted. The only consistent issue with Surtain's game is physicality as a tackler against the run and after the catch.

Quarterback

Week 17: Russell Wilson | QB | Grade: 60.3

Denver called a game that better fit what Wilson can do, and he played better. There were still plenty of issues of missed reads, forcing throws, and holding the ball too long, but this will allow the Broncos to help sell Wilson to the new head coach.

The Positive

DeShawn Williams | IDL | Grade: 65.6

Williams did a great job against the run up front and added a single pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

Graham Glasgow | IOL | Grade: 63.3

Outside of getting beat for a sack, Glasgow had a clean game. His decision to snap the ball on the final play turned out terribly, but he was right to snap it to aim for the offside call.

Cameron Fleming | OT | Grade: 63.1

Fleming allowed one pressure, and he did well as a run blocker. All season long, he has been a surprise for the Broncos.

Alex Singleton | ILB | Grade: 61.3

It was a great game from Singleton, especially against the run. He had his issues in coverage, but he flies around on the field and has a nose for the ball.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 61.2

Sutton caught all but one pass thrown his way and was physical at the catch point. While it didn't count for the grade, his offensive pass interference call was a terrible call from the refs.

Mike Purcell | IDL | Grade: 60.7

Denver did well against the run, mainly because of Williams, Singleton, and Purcell. The Broncos were stout against the run, and Purcell did a good job creating space and eating blocks for others.

The Negative

Justin Simmons | S | Grade: 41.2

Simmons had a huge interception, but he was extremely lackluster outside of that. The same issues that have been there all season were there once again.

Kendall Hinton | WR | Grade: 42.7

Hinton was targeted twice and dropped one of the passes. He was viewed as reliable with his hands, but drops have been a concern this season.

Kareem Jackson | S | Grade: 42.7

This hasn't been a good season for Jackson, and he has clearly lost a step. The Chiefs targeted that with their play designs, directly or with his loss of a step.

Lamar Jackson | CB | Grade: 43.8

You'll get picked on being opposite of Surtain, and the Chiefs targeted Jackson 10 times. Unfortunately, he allowed five of those targets to be caught for 98 yards. Jackson did break up two passes, but he wasn't consistent with his positioning in coverage.

Billy Turner | OT | Grade: 43.9

Turner got whipped against the Chiefs as they worked through him for three pressures and stalled him in the run game.

Latavius Murray | RB | Grade: 48.5

For being a physical back, Murray doesn't show it consistently outside of being a runner. He did alright when carrying the ball, but the pass protection was again an issue.

Other Noteworthy Grades

K'Waun Williams | CB | Grade: 57.5

While Williams allowed four catches, he limited yards, but what really stood out was his physical nature in all phases of the game.

Josey Jewell | LB | Grade: 57.0

It was a solid game for Jewell, especially with his play against the run. However, the Chiefs did manage to attack him a few times in coverage by getting favorable matchups.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE | Grade: 54.8

After being benched for multiple games, Okwuegbunam was again in the lineup. He caught three passes, including a touchdown, and dropped one on six total targets. On top of that, he failed as a blocker and showed how hard he is to trust on the field as a complete tight end.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 53.2

Bonitto producing two QB pressures is good, but you want more for a pass-rush specialist. A pressure every 12 snaps isn't ideal.

Dalton Risner | IOL | Grade: 51.2

Risner allowed one pressure, but he was controlled at the line of scrimmage as a run blocker. Unfortunately, his run blocking has been a liability all season.

Quinn Bailey | IOL | Grade: 49.3

Bailey allowed one pressure after coming in for Risner, and the play didn't drop significantly. But, like Risner, Bailey was also an issue for the run game.

Coaches

Jerry Rosburg | Interim HC/STC | Grade: 71.3

There have been a lot of issues with this team, and a lack of preparedness was one of them. Even though it was his first week, Rosburg had the Broncos looking more prepared than they have all season long.

Justin Outten | OC | 64.7

It was a good showing for the first-time play-caller. While not every play was a hit, he called plays that attacked where the Chiefs were susceptible, and the offense had success.

Ejiro Evero | DC | Grade: 61.5

After seeing his unit get dismantled on Christmas Day, Evero got the Broncos' defense back to what it had done most of the season. The Chiefs' offense is tough to handle, and the Broncos held their own.

