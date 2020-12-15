SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Zack Kelberman

Pink slips could be prevalent in Dove Valley if the Denver Broncos end the season on a sour note.

This, the likely-sourced opinion of 9NEWS' insider Mike Klis, who foreshadowed "major changes" to the organization in the event Denver loses its three remaining games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

"If you're 8-8, I don't think there's many changes with the Broncos. If you're 5-11, I think there's gonna be major changes with the Broncos," Klis said Tuesday on 104.3 The Fan.

Pressed about such changes, a stammering Klis — the unofficial mouthpiece of the Broncos' front office — quickly (and tellingly) clammed up.

"You know, I'm gonna — I guess we'll have to wait and see. I'm gonna punt on that one," Klis responded. "I don't want to speculate because, you know, if I start naming names or positions ... it comes back and, you know, then it doesn't happen. I'd rather not speculate right now on jobs lost."

One player Klis might be referring to is running back Melvin Gordon. The former Pro Bowler is under contract with the Broncos through 2021, but his October DUI arrest and scheduled January court date likely will precipitate an NFL suspension, and perhaps the loss of his $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

"For now, he's going to play the rest of this season. ... He's the hot back. If he finishes this season strong and winds up with 1,000 yards, and the Broncos void his guarantees, maybe there will be a good market for him out there," Klis said. "I'm not sure exactly what the thinking is, but that's where it stands now."

On the coaching side, Vic Fangio is expected to return as the team's head man and defensive play-caller. His right-hand assistant, de facto defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, is safe as long as Fangio is.

It's possible, but not probable, the Broncos fire offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. It's possible, but fairly probable (if not a certainty), they terminate special teams boss Tom McMahon, whose unit is annually among the league's worst.

There may be a new quarterback coming to town or maybe an exodus of underwhelming and/or highly-paid star talent. Klis' open-ended retorts create a wide array of scenarios, setting into motion weeks of speculation ahead of yet another crossroads offseason.

Stay tuned, folks.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Fixenit
Fixenit

This is just what all of us need," more negative speculation ".

TB46
TB46

What a stupid article. Bored much? If we get rid of Gordon, then we have no running backs. The league has Lyndsay figured out. Last two games he's averaging about 1 yard per carry. Miller is too old to trade and Chubb isn't good enough to get more than a 5th round pick in return. Also, we can't be changing coaches every other year, but McMahon does need to go.

