Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Make Trio of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16 Bout with Lions

Chad Jensen

All NFL teams, by this point in the season, are dealing with injuries. Some teams — like the Denver Broncos — have been decimated by the injury bug. 

Compound that issue with the suspension of a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and the Broncos have found themselves scrambling with the roster once again this week. On Tuesday, not long after news of Kareem Jackson's suspension broke, the team announced a trio of roster moves. 

CB Alijah Holder has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. The undrafted rookie from Stanford will likely get these last two games to ply his wares for Vic Fangio and company. 

The Broncos, just a couple days removed from promoting DL Deyon Sizer to the 53-man roster, had a couple of spots on the practice squad open. The team announced that S P.J. Locke and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli have been signed to the practice squad to fill them. 

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Locke played his college ball at Texas and signed with Pittsburgh as a college free agent this past spring. He totaled six tackles (three solo) in the preseason. 

Tiuli is a mammoth nose tackle, and an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington, who initially signed with Seattle following the draft this past spring. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound behemoth appeared in three preseason contests with the Seahawks. 

The Broncos need to cultivate their defensive line for the future, and are missing that prototypical space-eating nose tackle. Tiuli has the measurables. Only time will tell if he has the work ethic and wherewithal to stick with D-Line Coach Bill Kollar and Fangio. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can Drew Lock get three straight wins?

5 Reasons Why Broncos' Future is Brighter Than Meets the Eye

Nick Kendell

Don't sleep on the future of the Broncos heading into 2020.

What the Broncos Need to See From Drew Lock in his Final Two Games

Erick Trickel

What can Drew Lock do in these final two games to assure the Broncos he deserves to be the guy in 2020?

Von Miller Castigates Broncos for Not Stepping up For Lock

Chad Jensen

The star pass-rusher had some choice words following the Broncos' 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Fangio Addresses Von Miller's Post-Game Despair Following Chiefs Loss

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio offered up his interpretation of what Von Miller's post-game meltdown means.

Von Miller Selected to 2020 Pro Bowl, Three Other Deserving Broncos Snubbed

Chad Jensen

Von Miller will make his eighth trip to the NFL's all-star game. But what about the other deserving performances the Broncos have seen this year?

Broncos Close Ranks Around Lock Following Arrowhead Defeat: 'He's a Great QB for us'

Chad Jensen

The Broncos unanimously support their embattled young quarterback.

Fangio Searching for Answers to the Broncos' Failing Running Game Down the Stretch

KeithCummings

Why has Denver ground attack fallen off lately? Vic Fangio tried to put his finger on it.

What is Garett Bolles' Future with the Broncos Post-2019?

Erick Trickel

The Broncos are between a rock and a hard place with Garett Bolles. What does the future hold?

5 Interior OL in 2020 Draft Who Fit the Broncos' Offensive Needs

Erick Trickel

The Broncos have to upgrade their interior O-line depth in the offseason and the draft offers up a few compelling options.