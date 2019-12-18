Broncos Make Trio of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16 Bout with Lions

All NFL teams, by this point in the season, are dealing with injuries. Some teams — like the Denver Broncos — have been decimated by the injury bug.

Compound that issue with the suspension of a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and the Broncos have found themselves scrambling with the roster once again this week. On Tuesday, not long after news of Kareem Jackson's suspension broke, the team announced a trio of roster moves.

CB Alijah Holder has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. The undrafted rookie from Stanford will likely get these last two games to ply his wares for Vic Fangio and company.

The Broncos, just a couple days removed from promoting DL Deyon Sizer to the 53-man roster, had a couple of spots on the practice squad open. The team announced that S P.J. Locke and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli have been signed to the practice squad to fill them.

Locke played his college ball at Texas and signed with Pittsburgh as a college free agent this past spring. He totaled six tackles (three solo) in the preseason.

Tiuli is a mammoth nose tackle, and an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington, who initially signed with Seattle following the draft this past spring. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound behemoth appeared in three preseason contests with the Seahawks.

The Broncos need to cultivate their defensive line for the future, and are missing that prototypical space-eating nose tackle. Tiuli has the measurables. Only time will tell if he has the work ethic and wherewithal to stick with D-Line Coach Bill Kollar and Fangio.

