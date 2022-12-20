Hackett: Russell Wilson to Start for Broncos in Week 16

Russell Wilson is returning to the starting lineup.

Speaking in his postgame press conference Sunday, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the previously-concussed quarterback will start Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Russell is going to be playing next week," Hackett confirmed.

Wilson, after suffering a Week 14 brain injury, was relegated to bystander for the team's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, despite clearing concussion protocol and twice participating in practice — a decision the $245 million signal-caller was "not happy with," per Hackett.

Not-quite-veteran backup Brett Rypien started in Wilson's stead, finishing 21-of-26 for 197 yards, one touchdown, and an interception amid the 24-15 conquest. It was Rypien's third appearance this season and second career win under center for the Broncos.

“To end it like this—barring anything happening—is awesome," Rypien told reporters. "My whole goal coming into this game—when you get a spot start like this you, don’t really know what things are going to look like. You haven’t played in a minute. I got to get in last week, which was nice. The whole goal is to go out there and try to find a way to win. To do that, I just feel like we accomplished something great, and that’s awesome.”

Closing out his maiden campaign in Denver, Wilson has completed 60.4% of his attempts for 2,805 yards, 11 TDs, and six INTs across 12 games. His next test is a fallen-off Rams defense that ranks 21st in passing, giving up 227.1 air yards per contest.

