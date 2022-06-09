History Says New GM, QB, HC, & Owner Means Big Things for Broncos

Skip to main content

History Says New GM, QB, HC, & Owner Means Big Things in Store for Broncos

History has an odd habit of repeating itself.

The Denver Broncos have undergone a major overhaul in the past two years. The Broncos hired a new general manager and head coach one year apart, traded for a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, and now have a new owner. 

These are the four most influential positions for success in the NFL, and the Broncos have changed them all. These moves could be the harbinger of a triumphant new era in the Mile High City.

We can look to the past as an example because it is not the first time in club history that this has taken place. The last time these moves were made, the Broncos went to three Super Bowls in four seasons.

In 1981, the Broncos hired a hot new first-time head coach in Dan Reeves. He was the former offensive coordinator of Dallas Cowboys and had been to the playoffs four times in four seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances. 

 Then in 1983, the Broncos traded for John Elway in one of the most lopsided transactions in NFL history. Finally, in 1984, Pat Bowlen purchased the team and hired a new general manager.

By 1986, only two years later, the Broncos appeared in a Super Bowl en route to back-to-back appearances and a third time by 1989. That's quite a run of success in a very short amount of time after the significant changes.

The present-day Broncos have just completed the same four moves, albeit not in quite the same order. Prior to the 2021 season, the team hired GM George Paton, who appears to have a great eye for talent. This offseason, he hired a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, who was an offensive coordinator that had been to the playoffs three straight seasons in Green Bay. 

Paton then completed a trade for Russell Wilson. It will go down in history as another lopsided trade when he finally hangs up his cleats. Finally, the franchise found a new owner in Rob Walton to provide the leadership from the top.

The plain and simple truth is that the Broncos are poised for a triumphant new era. Each of these moves has a significant effect on a team, and each has that air of success. 

It doesn’t guarantee the Broncos return to the NFL limelight, but we have seen history repeat itself time and again. This appears to be another instance because the team has all the pieces in place to be a Super Bowl contender for the next several seasons.

