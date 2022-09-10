Dan Hanzus, host of the Around the NFL podcast, published his power rankings heading into the NFL's Week 1 slate of games. Back in February, Hanzus ranked the Denver Broncos No. 23, two days after the Superbowl.

Jump forward seven months, and Denver is sitting inside the top 10. It's crazy what a franchise quarterback can do for a team's outlook.

Here's what Hanzus said about placing the Broncos at No. 8 in his Week 1 NFL power rankings.

“Will the Broncos let Russ cook? Russell Wilson now stands as the centerpiece of the Denver Broncos. Consider the $245 million contract extension signed last week as the final hint you (hopefully) did not need. My question is whether Wilson -- flush with both cash and organizational juice -- will air it out with more frequency than we saw for most of his Seattle run. Pete Carroll’s stubborn reliance on running the football didn't always sit well with Wilson, and there’s logic to the idea of Wilson’s offensive philosophies having more traction with new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. That said, a Denver running game led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has serious potential. This is an offense where balance makes sense.”

Carroll’s insistence on running the ball early and often hindered Wilson’s ability to fully take control of the offense. Indeed, Nathaniel Hackett could suit Wilson much better.

Hackett has been working with Wilson to build the offense and make it their own. Wilson and Hackett are joined at the hip, co-authoring an offense that will ensure their long-term success.

Hanzus also implies that the Broncos' rushing attack has “serious potential.” Gordon and Willaims rushed for a combined 1,821 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. They will likely see a similar split in carries, although Williams should see a slight uptick in touches. If this duo surpasses its production from last year, it can set itself apart as the best in the NFL.

In Hanzus' rankings, the Broncos are sandwiched between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7 and 9, respectively, which puts Denver at second in the division. It's hard to put Denver in front of the reigning AFC West champs, especially when the Broncos haven’t been able to defeat the Chiefs since Week 2 of 2015.

Being ranked inside the top 10 going into Week 1 is something that Broncos fans can be proud of, but it's up to the team to prove that they belong and are deserving. The pantry is stocked, and the fridge is full; it's up to Wilson to cook up something tasty in the Emerald City to come away with the first win of the season.

