Broncos OC Joe Lombardi Offers Candid Take on RJ Harvey’s Running Style
Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey is still acclimating to life in the NFL. But with the bulk of training camp in the books, and two preseason games, we've learned a lot more about the rookie second-rounder.
A glance at Harvey's stats through the two games won't blow anyone's hair back, but he's been steady, and the explosive possibilities are obvious. However, coming out of the Broncos' first preseason game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Harvey triggered some concerns in the press and fanbase because he bounced every carry outside.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton liked Harvey's decision-making in that 49ers game, with perhaps one exception, where he would have liked to have seen the rookie trust the blocking and keep his vision inside. In Game 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Harvey did just that in the red zone, chugging ahead for an eight-yard touchdown, the first score of his NFL career.
As a former quarterback turned running back, Harvey is still mastering the nuances of his professional position. Even lining up behind a quarterback who's under center is new for him.
On Wednesday, Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed Payton, playing down Harvey's bouncing-it-outside tendency while acknowledging that not every run call is designed for it.
“I don’t think he’s run behind with the quarterback under center a whole lot in his career, so there’s an adjustment there," Lombardi said of Harvey. "A lot of times, he bounces it, and it’s a good thing. It’s good for a defense to have to worry about that."
An important piece to the puzzle is the game experience Harvey is getting. It not only acclimates him to NFL speed and power, but it also gives the Broncos' coaches valuable tape to instruct and help the young running back see missed opportunities or instances where he may have left yards on the field.
"You don’t want to do it every single run. Not every single run calls for that," Lombardi said of Harvey. "I think he’s coming along, and learning and getting better at it. I like that he does bounce it at times, but to Sean’s point, there are times where there’s a cut back there and he’s learning to get to those.”
As Payton himself has said of Harvey's size, he may be short, but he's not small. Standing at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, the young pro is far from small with quads like tree trunks. One of the benefits of his height is that he can get lost behind and between his blockers, allowing him to squirt out of the narrowest rushing lanes to find pay-dirt before a linebacker or safety can locate him, much like that touchdown run vs. the Cardinals.
At the University of Central Florida, it was rare for an opponent to be as fast as Harvey in getting to the edge. In the NFL, that level of speed and football IQ is common among the back seven of every defense he will face.
There will be times that an inside run is called, and it gets bottled up by the defense, leaving Harvey to try and make something out of nothing by getting to the edge and hopefully turning the corner. On the flip side, he's playing behind one of the NFL's best rated run-blocking offensive lines, so as long as he has the patience and trusts his vision, the inside holes and lanes, as fleeting as they can be at times, will open up for him to stick his foot in the turf, and cut upfield, just like he did on his touchdown run last week.
Through two preseason games, Harvey has carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 avg) and a touchdown. He's also caught two passes for six yards. He'll likely be given a few more bites at the apple in the preseason finale, and then it's off to the regular season.
On the heels of the first preseason game, Bo Nix was excited by what he saw from Harvey. Even as a young pro himself, the second-year quarterback explained how playing in the games allows a young running back to see and understand better how it all unfolds in the NFL.
“Yeah, it's fun to watch him go out there and compete," Nix said of Harvey. "He's got some juice. He can get out of the backfield and catch the ball. His routes are great. He runs the ball really well, and he's just going to learn and grow and continue to get better with the run schemes and all that kind of stuff. It's hard as a newcomer that your first time really going live to see how everything develops. But it's going to take time, and he's just going to get better over time, and each rep he gets, he's going to get better at it.”
The Broncos will continue to coach him up, but in the meantime, Harvey's explosiveness and speed will be a great blessing for an offense that finished 16th in rushing last year. Get used to seeing that powerful jump-cut being put to good use for Nix and company.