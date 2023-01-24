Broncos Favored to Sign Impending FA RB Saquon Barkley

NFL free agency is still seven weeks away, and they don't even have a head coach yet, but the Denver Broncos are among the betting favorites for Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

Online bookmaker BetOnline.ag recently installed the Broncos with the third-highest odds to sign Barkley, who may not return to the New York Giants after supposedly rejecting a massive contract extension.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The second overall pick of the 2018 draft, Barkley is coming off a career-best season in New York, totaling 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing touchdowns across 16 starts, the engine behind the league's fourth-ranked ground attack.

His stock has never been higher, and neither has his price tag. The 26-year-old (in February) is said to be seeking a "realistic" deal in the neighborhood of San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey — that is, $16 million annually.

The Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with $9.406 million of available salary cap space and have incumbent starting RB Javonte Williams under cheap control. Although Williams is returning from a serious knee injury, the team is likelier to bring back Latavius Murray on a short-term pact rather than enter the Barkley sweepstakes.

But the connection is notable as the signing period inches closer.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!