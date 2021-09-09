Analytics Expose What Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is Missing on Offense

The Broncos got themselves a speedster in KJ Hamler, but they need to use him better than they did as a rookie.

The Denver Broncos have plenty of weapons on offense, but they can do something to better benefit the whole team. There has to be more pre-snap motion because it can help quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with his pre-snap reads, identify pass rushers for the offensive line, and help the receivers get a clean release.

Pre-snap motion is a simple addition if offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will grow as a coach and use it. Over the last few years, there has been a relation to pre-snap motion and an offense’s effectiveness, which also shows up for Denver in the won-loss column.

During that span, the Broncos have been in the bottom half of the NFL in percentage of snaps with motion before the snap. It doesn't matter who goes in motion, but you have to move someone.

For the Broncos, the best player for that is KJ Hamler whenever he’s on the field, and the reason for that is to benefit him. By moving him around, the Broncos would give him the possibility of a cleaner release, which makes his life a lot easier, and has issues getting off of press coverage. Motion helps with that.

Now, it goes beyond Hamler as Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, or even a running back motioning out of the backfield can benefit the offense. With the defense shifting, a quarterback who can read a defense can gather so much information from the coverage concept, any disguised coverages, delayed blitzers, and so much more.

The Broncos have to put together a more effective offense, and pre-snap motion can go a long way toward helping execute that. If this team wants to bring more analytics to the product on the field, there is no excuse for not using more motion.

There is some good news: the Broncos used motion more in the preseason, so hopefully, Shurmur brings it to the regular season.

