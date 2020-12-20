The Denver Broncos were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday 48-19. Vic Fangio's defense was gassed by Josh Allen and company from the drop, relinquishing 534 total yards, the most given up since he became the Broncos' head coach.

The Broncos fall to 5-9 on the season, which officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. It might not come as a surprise to fans but the Broncos won't be playing beyond Week 17.

The turning point came on the Broncos' opening possession of the second half when Drew Lock was hit from behind by Bills' CB Tre'Davious White, fumbling the ball, which was scooped up by Jerry Hughes and returned for a touchdown. It was already a three-score gap before the fumble/touchdown occurred but the floodgates opened from there.

"It was a total team disappointing performance in the second half, but give Buffalo credit," Fangio said post-game.

Next up for the Broncos is a road trip to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It'll be Round 2 of Lock vs. Justin Herbert but suffice to say, there will be no meaningful stakes in that one, besides pride, perhaps.

