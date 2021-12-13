The Broncos traded Von Miller and have yet to see anyone step up in his place consistently.

The Denver Broncos' leading pass rusher, based on total quarterback pressures, is currently defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. Behind Jones, it's still Von Miller.

Denver has played six games without Miller and he remains No. 2 on the team this season in total QB pressures. That shows how badly the Broncos need someone else to step up.

Rookie Jonathon Cooper has shown some flashes while Malik Reed ranks third on the team in total pressures and second in sacks with five. There is also Bradley Chubb, who is still working his way back from an ankle injury that cost him most of this season, but he has contributed a total of four pressures on 79 pass-rush snaps in four games played.

Stephen Weatherly, acquired via trade earlier this year, has flashed a few times when he's been out there on the field. But the consistency is lacking.

As a collective, it's not good enough.

The Data

In terms of Pro Football Focus' pass-rush win rate, Weatherly has the highest for the Broncos at 12.2%, which is not a good number. Among edge defenders with at least 70 pass-rush snaps, which includes Chubb, that 12.2% is tied 78th-highest out of 134 qualifying players.

Cooper ranks at No. 88 with 11.4%, Reed at 96 with 10.8%, and Chubb with 8.2% coming in at 113. With the quarterbacks coming up on the Broncos' remaining slate of four games, the team has to get more out of these edge rushers.

None of them are facing a double team at a high enough rate to excuse the poor numbers. In fact, when you take the double-team rate into account, it only makes Denver's pass rushers look even worse.

Reed has the lowest pass rush win rate, while Cooper isn't much better and both of them check in near or at the bottom in terms of how often opponents are double-teaming them. Those are the only two who qualified, but watching Weatherly and Chubb's game film, they'd be in a similar area.

The two Broncos who garner the most double-team attention as pass rushers are interior defensive lineman Shelby Harris and the aforementioned Jones. It's worth noting that the above data was prior to Week 14, though it wouldn't change much following Denver's 38-10 blowout of the Detroit Lions.

ESPN's data for interior defensive linemen were compiled prior to Week 12 and there would be some changes since but to just give you an idea, check this out.

Harris and Jones are both closer to the middle of the pack for double team rate. Jones sits around the middle in pass-rush win rate, while Harris is below average. The tape since then suggests much the same for the Broncos players.

Among the 45 interior defensive linemen with at least 270 pass-rush snaps, Jones is tied No. 7 in the highest pass-rush win rate at 15.7% and tied 11th in total pressures with 36. As for Harris, he's tied at No. 39 with four other players with 21 total QB pressures and ranks No. 42 with an 8.2 pass-rush win rate. Disappointing, considering how Denver opened up the checkbook for Harris this past offseason.

Bottom Line

Denver has allowed opposing quarterbacks too much time in the pocket to dissect the defense, and eventually, coverage will break down. As a pass-rushing unit, the Broncos have to win more frequently and put pressure on the quarterback, which can lead to more takeaways.

If the Broncos want to make a serious playoff push with the teams left on the schedule, generating more pressure is a must for this defense.

