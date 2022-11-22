Broncos HC Reveals New Plan at Running Back Moving Forward

On Monday, the Denver Broncos finally pulled the plug on the Melvin Gordon experiment, waiving the veteran running back after his fifth fumble of the season torpedoed his team in Week 12's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now that Gordon has hit the bricks, what is Denver's plan at running back moving forward? After all, the Broncos lost Chase Edmonds to a high-ankle sprain, which ostensibly leaves only Latavius Murray as a plausible candidate to shoulder the load with seven (welp!) games left to go.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett provided an answer on Monday after the Gordon news broke.

“With the running backs, it will be Marlon Mack," Hackett said. "He will be up. Then Devine Ozigbo—we are looking to see if we can get him up along with Latavius.”

Don't be surprised if the Broncos add another running back from a practice squad or off the free-agent street. But this team should be okay with Murray as the lead dog, spelled by Mack, who has 23 career starts in the NFL.

Mike Boone could also be back off injured reserve as soon as next week. But expect Mack to be RB2 and Ozigbo to be RB3 when the Broncos travel to take on the Carolina Panthers next week.

