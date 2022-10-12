Broncos at Mini-Bye: Highest & Lowest Graded Players

There is no question that the Denver Broncos are off to a disappointing season. While it was expected to take some time to put it all together, expectations were much higher than the level of ineptitude the Broncos have displayed.

The issues with the Broncos start from the coaching and goes all the way down to the execution. When this team manages to figure out one problem, two more spring up.

After a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos had a mini-bye week before their second divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, we can look at how the Broncos have looked through their 2-3 start.

For a quick rundown of how my grading system works, click here. However, the overall grades are done a little differently than they are for just a week.

So the overall grade isn't the average of the weeks, but the Week 1 grade is where they start in Week 2, and so on. Each player does need at least 20 total snaps on the season to be graded overall, as they do for a grade each week.

MVP(s)

Offense: KJ Hamler | WR | Grade: 79.7

Hamler didn't play in Week 2, and in Weeks 3 and 4, he didn't play enough for a weekly grade. In the two games, he got a good amount of snaps; Hamler was open consistently and did well as a blocker, especially for his size. Denver needs to utilize the weapon more frequently because he is getting open.

Defense: Randy Gregory | OLB | Grade: 85.4

It is a shame Gregory went down with an injury that will cause him to miss at least four weeks with going on injured reserve. Gregory remains tied for the team lead in pressures, despite only playing in four games. He has been all over quarterbacks consistently, and Denver can use him back sooner rather than later.

Offense

Russell Wilson | QB | Grade: 47.3

When Denver traded for Wilson, they had high expectations, and he has been a complete letdown. His accuracy has been consistently poor, even before a shoulder injury which isn't affecting his velocity. On top of consistently missing receivers and not throwing with good timing or touch, Wilson has been a significant issue for the Broncos' offense.

Javonte Williams | RB | Grade: 61.8

Losing Williams is extremely bad, as he was the only consistent running back. While his vision has been consistently problematic, his ability to break through tackles turns negatives into positives. When Williams went down, he was tied for fourth in the NFL for missed tackles forced.

Melvin Gordon | RB | Grade: 31.0

Four fumbles in four games, with two lost. One returned for a touchdown, and the other was Gordon reaching for a touchdown. His ball security has been an issue, and while he showed improvement as the main guy against the Colts, there was a scary moment where the ball broke free, but he was down first. So as Denver turns to him to remain their top guy, Broncos fans watch with bated breath each time he touches the ball.

Mike Boone | RB | Grade: 51.3

It wasn't until Williams went down that Boone to get some serious touches on offense; even then, he had 10 touches in one-and-a-half games. He also adds five catches on eight targets, though two were drops by Boone. When he has the ball, he can be an explosive playmaker, but so far, he has been boom or bust, and Denver needs more consistency from him.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 71.8

Sutton has chemistry with Wilson and is the only receiver Wilson has trusted consistently, even with two drops. What Sutton has shown a great job at this year is when Wilson has to scramble, to read, and to adjust to make himself a target. Unfortunately, Denver cannot win with their only receiver threat, who gets used, being Sutton.

Jerry Jeudy | WR | Grade: 48.9

Jeudy has been credited with three drops this season, and while his hands are an issue, part of the problem is the lack of touch from the quarterback. He limits the Broncos' offense because of what he can't do, which does hold them back. Maybe he can turn it around, but Jeudy has clearly not been worth the first-round pick that was used on him. Sure he has big plays, but they are few and far between.

Kendall Hinton | WR | Grade: 54.5

Hinton used up his games being called up from the practice squad and recently got promoted to the roster. It was a good move, as the Broncos have not consistently had a single receiver step up besides Sutton. In addition, Hinton does well as a blocker for his size and can make some reliable catches.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR | Grade: 49.8

While special teams aren't graded, that's what helped Cleveland make the roster, and he hasn't shown his worth there. As for his play on offense, his blocking ability helped, but it has been abysmal. Cleveland blocking has been predictable for him to whiff his block and the run goes nowhere. In addition, his play as a receiver doesn't make up for other issues to continue to use a roster spot on him.

Eric Saubert | TE | Grade: 55.0

Eric Saubert was brought back to help a lackluster tight end room, and while he has been the best of the bunch, it hasn't been good. Denver struggles to run outside zone concepts because Saubert and the other tight ends can't hold up. Saubert has done alright as a blocker and receiver, but that is the best the Broncos have been able to do so far.

Eric Tomlinson | TE | Grade: 44.2

Tomlinson is a blocking tight end, but he hasn't been doing well with the Broncos. He has struggled consistently and doesn't offer much as a receiver to compensate for it. There have been a few good blocks, and Denver needs more of that to rise to the top of Tomlinson's play. The issue is the last two weeks have been the worst for Tomlinson this season.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE | Grade: 43.6

Okwuegbunam has been bad this season, and you can't use him as a blocker at all. You have to limit him to being a big slot-receiving tight end. He has seven catches on 10 targets this season with one drop. The Broncos can't do much else with him because he hasn't developed where he needed to.

Garett Bolles | OT | Grade: 69.9

Bolles was the best of the Broncos' offensive line, but his play declined as the weeks progressed. However, losing him will hurt as the Broncos' offensive line has struggled this season. He allowed 10 total pressures with one sack this season while being called for six penalties in five games.

Dalton Risner | IOL | Grade: 42.7

Risner is a liability, and it doesn't get talked about enough. He has picked up a bad habit of blocking without using his hands and will find himself on the ground about 10 times a game. With the inability to generate any push in the run game and is tied for 15th worst pass-blocking efficiency in the NFL, it is reasonable to question why he is still a starter.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | IOL | Grade: 33.3

The perception around Lloyd Cushenberry is helped because of his limited work in one-on-one blocks, where he has the lowest rate in the NFL among all centers. All the help he gets often puts the one helping him in a bad spot. First priority is to help Cushenberry and then go reach your block as one of the guards. Denver has 40 runs for 173 yards behind Cushenberry, and the ball carriers' average depth of first contact was behind the line of scrimmage. Eight missed tackles helped get the 173 yards, with 137 coming after contact.

Graham Glasgow | IOL | Grade: 58.7

While Glasgow has not been good for the Broncos, he has improved the last two games as Denver moved to more inside runs. He has been the best among the three Broncos' interior offensive linemen, though that isn't saying much. He is tied for 20th in pass-blocking efficiency out of 42 guards and tied for 17th in fewest pressures, which would put him slightly above average.

Cameron Fleming | OT | Grade: 60.1

Fleming has been a present surprise at right tackle and may even switch to left tackle with Bolles going down, and Billy Turner is expected back in the lineup at right tackle. His play in pass protection has been an issue, especially over the last few games when he faced some premier pass rushers, but his play as a run blocker has been strong.

It will be interesting to see if he does slide over to left tackle in Bolles' absence, where he hasn't taken a regular-season snap since 2019.

Quinn Meinerz and Calvin Anderson have also played on offense, but they played 18 and 14 snaps, respectively, and didn't qualify for a collective grade.

Defense

Dre'Mont Jones | IDL | Grade: 66.8

The interior defensive lineman has done an excellent job getting pressure on the inside. However, Denver has had issues defending the run off and on this season, which is where Jones could stand to be more consistent. He has the most snaps as a pass rusher on the Broncos' defense with 179 with 14 pressures on opposing quarterbacks.

D.J. Jones | IDL | Grade: 84.9

D.J. Jones has been huge for the Broncos' run defense, and it shows when he isn't out there on the field. The run defense as a whole takes a step back. When opponents have a good run when he is on the field, it is going away from where he is attacking. There have also been solid contributions as a pass rusher picking up 10 pressures on the season.

DeShawn Williams | IDL | Grade: 44.2

Williams has been the third starter on the defensive line but has been a liability against the run in four games and doesn't offer the pass rush to make up for it. He has the fourth most snaps as a pass rusher, with four total pressures to show. Opponents have shown they love to target Williams in the run game and see sustained success.

Mike Purcell | IDL | Grade: 75.6

Purcell has made it clear he has plenty of gas left in the tank. His play as a run defender has been quite good all season, and Denver should consider a starting defensive line of Jones, Purcell, and Jones. There isn't much to offer as a pass rusher, but Purcell can do a decent job of pushing the pocket. In addition, his play as a run defender should see him out there on the field more frequently.

Jonathan Harris | IDL | Grade: 38.2

Harris played in only one game and didn't do much for the Broncos' defense on a good note. He was an issue in run defense, was consistently pushed around, and didn't show anything as a pass rusher.

Bradley Chubb | OLB | Grade: 81.9

Chubb is finally healthy, and it is showing in his play. He is that caliber of pass rusher the Broncos hoped for when they took him fifth overall, but he is also a stout run defender. He leads the team with 5.5 sacks while being tied for the most pressures with 19. When teams have success running his way, it is because he got upfield too quickly; otherwise, his average tackle depth against the run is eighth lowest at 2.6 yards.

Baron Browning | OLB | Grade: 64.6

Browning has been good since his move to the edge, though inconsistent. His average tackle depth against the run is -0.5 yards, but he also gets upfield too quickly or pushed off his spot. He needs to get stronger and more consistent as a run defender, and getting stronger will also help his play as a pass rusher. Browning sits tied with Dre'Mont Jones with 14 pressures, but they have come on 71 pass rush snaps. Among 87 edge rushers, Browning leads in pass rush win rate as the only defender over 30% with a 32.8%.

Jonathan Kongbo | OLB | Grade: 53.5

Kongbo saw action in one game and did fine. It was clear he was a practice squad player, but he was able to get a few wins against the Indianapolis Colts' right tackle Matt Pryor.

Jonas Griffith | LB | Grade: 66.0

There are growing pains with Griffith, but the flashes are still great. He still has some issues staying aware in coverage and can get caught in traffic when flowing to the run. However, he is hard to handle as a linebacker when he is on. Cleaning up his missed tackles would also boost his play overall.

Josey Jewell | LB | Grade: 80.8

Denver was missing Jewell for the first two weeks, and his return to the lineup was huge for the Broncos' defense. While they still had some issues, it was execution issues more than miscommunication issues. Jewell has done well in coverage, except when matched up with a receiver, and has shown his ability as a run defender. However, Denver needs him back sooner than later, as he's injured again.

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 56.4

When Singleton started the first two games, he wasn't good for the Broncos. His play in coverage was a lot of misses with few hits. When defending the run, it wasn't much better. Singleton was consistently hitting the wrong hole and getting caught on blocks. To relieve Jewell against the Colts, Singleton played the best he had all season.

Even after he was benched for Jewell, Singleton still was a force on special teams, showing why Denver brought him in.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 77.1

Surtain started the season, allowing 8-of-9 targets to be caught, with the lone incomplete being a throw-away. Since then, he has allowed 11 catches on 22 targets, and 5-of-9 came against one of the best receivers in the NFL. Surtain is showing his lockdown ability and has added four passes broken up. However, his tackling has been inconsistent, and his physical nature isn't there outside of coverage. The issues there have hurt the Broncos' run defense, but the biggest offense was pulling up instead of diving for a loose ball after a strip sack. Denver needs the big physical corner to play that way in all phases.

Ronald Darby | CB | Grade: 71.0

Darby was an unsung hero for the 2021 season, and he was playing good football before he got hurt against the Colts, and now Denver has to turn to a rookie to replace him. However, even when Darby wasn't great, he was still quite good this season, with his lowest grade for a game being 63.9 coming in Week 4. Coverage or the run, it didn't matter, as Darby played every phase with 100% intensity.

K'Waun Williams | CB | Grade: 69.6

While it was a quiet start for Williams, it wasn't bad. Williams was quite good the first four weeks as he was sticky in coverage, played the run extremely well, and made the most of his opportunities as a blitzer. After that, however, he faltered against the Colts as a tackler and in coverage, which Denver needs him to bounce back from.

Essang Bassey | CB | Grade: 51.0

It is somewhat surprising teams haven't tried to exploit Bassey in coverage because the opportunities have been plenty. Opposing teams have hardly looked his way, or the pass rush helped out. Bassey has done alright as a run defender, but it isn't ideal to have him playing significant snaps.

Justin Simmons | S | Grade: 56.7

In his lone game, Simmons was solid. There were some miscommunication issues on the backend, but he did well coming downhill. Denver is ready to have him back, which would be a huge boost to the secondary that is now down Darby for the season.

Kareem Jackson | S | Grade: 48.8

With Simmons being activated from injured reserve, the starting safety duo must be Sterns and Simmons. Jackson isn't the player he was and has clearly lost a step in coverage. When coming downhill against the run, he isn't the force he once was, and missed tackles have consistently been an issue.

Caden Sterns | S | Grade: 57.2

It was a rough start for Sterns to replace Simmons, but he seems to be getting on track. He had an excellent game against the Colts. If he can be more consistent with his tackling and run fills, he could be a legit starter in the NFL.

P.J. Locke | S | Grade: 56.1

In his limited action, Locke has looked competent out there when working as a run defender and in coverage. As a result, he is a good fit as the fourth safety in the defense. His play on special teams is a huge plus as well.

Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick have also played on defense, but they have played 10 and two snaps, respectively, and do not qualify for a grade.

Rookies

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 52.9

The Broncos' first pick took a while to get on the field, and the reason why was made clear. Bonitto still has a lot of work to do against the run and in the weight room. His speed and quickness as a pass rusher were on display against the Colts, but that is all he has going for him at the moment. Denver can still use that this year while they continue to work with him to get stronger.

Damarri Mathis | CB | Grade: 59.6

When the rookie corner came in for Surtain in Week 2, he played quite well, though a dropped touchdown helped him. However, replacing Darby in Week 5 was not as kind. Mathis allowed catch and catch, with multiple of them not deserving to be caught. There will be much more on his plate with Darby done for the season.

Montrell Washington | WR | Grade: 52.1

The rookie receiver and returner has shown plenty of promise in his limited usage on offense. As the season continues, it will be nice to see him get more opportunities and see what he can do with them.

Matt Henningsen | IDL | Grade: 58.4

While Henningsen has been used sparingly, he has shown enough to get a few more snaps each game. He has been solid, and with Williams' struggles, Henningsen can use the reps, especially as he has done consistently better against the run.

Greg Dulcich has been on injured reserve. Eyioma Uwazurike has played only 12 snaps on defense. Delarrin Turner-Yell and Luke Wattenberg have not played on their sides of the ball, while Faion Hicks is on the practice squad.

Coaches

Nathaniel Hackett | HC | Grade: 39.1

The Broncos offense, which is the focus of Nathaniel Hackett, has looked completely inept. His play calls have been fine, though the sequencing and failure to set plays up have been lacking. Not to mention the issues getting play calls in, which has been cleaned up, and decision making. The coach is the players' friend, but he needs to be more of the coach.

Ejiro Evero | DC | Grade: 70.2

Evero has been one of the most promising parts of the Broncos' coaching staff. His pressure packages have been a thing of beauty, and the unit is consistently getting home. Shoring up the run defense and some lapses in coverage will make the defense a legit unit.

Dwayne Stukes | STC | Grade: 68.5

While there have been issues with the Broncos' special teams unit, they have had far more good than bad. If they can clean up the mistakes they do make, they could be an outstanding unit. Most of the Broncos coaching staff looks in over their heads, but that isn't the case for Evero and Stukes.

